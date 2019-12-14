Fordyce takes Class 2A state championship over Junction City

Fordyce defeated its 8-2A Conference rival Junction City 28-6 on Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Quartey Shelton had three touchdown runs of 1 yard, 4 and 9 yards and Sam Allen returned a fumble 88 yards for another score for the Redbugs (13-2).

Junction City (11-2) was making its third consecutive appearance in a state championship game.

Fordyce played in its first state title game since 1991.