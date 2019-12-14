High school basketball roundups

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 50, PEA RIDGE 49 Sam Smith scored 25 points, including 16 in the first half, to help Arkadelphia (8-0) knock off the host team in the Battle at the Ridge.

BOONEVILLE 43, FOUNTAIN LAKE 38 Jacob Herrera scored 14 points as Booneville (5-4) scored the game's final eight points in the comeback. Andrew Overton had 17 points for Fountain Lake.

CONWAY 61, WEBB CITY (MO.) 55, OT Webb City's Gary Clinton hit the first free throw to tie the game with 2.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but it was the last time his team scored. Caleb London led all scorers with 26 points for Conway (2-1), which led 36-33 after three quarters. Sophomore Mekhi Garrard led Webb City (1-2) with 23 points.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 60, BLUE SPRINGS (MO.) 55 Jaylin Williams had 26 points and pulled down 18 rebounds for Northside (5-4) as the Grizzlies won their second in a row. Noah Gordon added 11 points and 4 steals, and Garrett Keller finished with 10 points.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 58, MOUNT VERNON (MO.) 53 Mykale Franks scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Southside (3-5) held on during the Arvest Hoopfest. Elijah York finished with 19 for the Mavericks. Cale Miller had a game-high 24 points for Mount Vernon (2-4).

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 57, FARMINGTON 54 Alveon Harris made a late three-pointer to break a tie and help Hot Springs Lakeside (7-2) pull out a victory. AJ Winfrey and sophomore Wylyn Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Rams. Logan Landwehr had 13 to lead Farmington (4-2).

HUNTSVILLE 55, CEDARVILLE 49 Hunter Davidson scored 21 points as Huntsville (6-2) survived. Kent Mayes had 13 for the Eagles, including 11 after halftime. Kolbye Beals had 15 points for Cedarville (4-6).

IZARD COUNTY 54, OMAHA 24 Coby Everett scored 12 points and Justus Cooper had 11 for Izard County (12-3), which led 33-10 at the half. Caleb Faulker added 10.

MAGAZINE 57, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 45 Cameron Raggio had 23 points and Josh Brackett added 14 in a 12-point victory for Magazine (1-3). Payden Jackson finished with 25 points and Shaden Deeds had 11 for Western Yell County (5-8).

RUSSELLVILLE 71, ROGERS HERITAGE 50 Kade Shaffer scored a game-high 16 for Russellville (6-2). Taelon Peter added 15 and Spencer Terry 12 as the Cyclones started the second half with a 12-0 run. Jason Kimball led Heritage (4-1) with 13 points, while Logan Glenn added 10.

STRONG 62, TAYLOR 29 Derrion Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds as Strong (3-5) whipped Taylor. Emauri Newton added 17 points.

TUCKERMAN 76, CEDAR RIDGE 41 Ben Keton scored 25 points and Jayden Simmons had 18 for Tuckerman (7-4). Cameron Jones scored 13.

WEST MEMPHIS 56, PUTNAM CITY (OKLA.) 50 Jordan Mitchell had 19 points and six rebounds in a victory for West Memphis (7-2). Chris Moore ended with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Akyrahn Hazley chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 72, NETTLETON 46 Izzy Higginbottom had 38 points for Batesville (9-0) in its showdown against Nettleton at the First National Bank Classic.

BENTONVILLE 66, WEBB CITY (MO.) 41 Maryam Dauda scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as Bentonville (4-0) won its second game in as many nights. Sierra Kimbrough had 17 points for Webb City (0-5).

CLARKSVILLE 44, BENTONVILLE WEST 37 Emmaline Rieder had 13 points to lead three players in double figures for Clarksville (4-8). Kenleigh Rieder followed with 12, and Autumn Miller had 11. Maysa Willis was the only player in double figures for Bentonville West (2-4) with 15.

CLASSEN (OKLA.) 56, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 51 Jordan Harrison had 15 points as Classen (6-2) moved into the finals of the Tournament of Champions. Tracey Bershers ended with 18 points for Northside (5-3).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 44, BOONEVILLE 38 Presley Hamric scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds for Fountain Lake (7-3), which pulled away with a 13-0 run in the final quarter. Heaven Sanchez finished with 13 points, and Brooke Turner and Baylee Moses each had nine for Booneville (4-6).

IZARD COUNTY 55, OMAHA 39 Allison Newman's 22 points carried Izard County (7-5) past Omaha. The Lady Cougars led 42-31 after three quarters of play.

MAGAZINE 56, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 54 Kylie Robinson had 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals as Magazine (6-2) held on. Kiara Vasquez added 19 points for the Lady Rattlers.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 60, HUNTSVILLE 22 Caylan Coons scored 25 points and Sophia Nelson had 12 for Har-Ber (7-2) in its rout in the Crabtree Invitational. Pacious McDaniel chipped in 10 for the Lady Wildcats.

WATSON CHAPEL 62, PINE BLUFF 39 Ky'aria Ginger scored 34 points for Watson Chapel (6-2) as it drilled its crosstown rival at the Benton Classic.

