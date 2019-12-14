Life in a log

As years and decades steadily tick away, some memories by their very nature retain a special niche in our wall of memories.

It was the winter of 1972 when I met a man named Porter Briggs. The slightly built man was staying warm inside the Newport city jail because it had become much too frigid to lounge in what I came to call his "well beyond rustic wooded estate."

I'd become the editor (reporter, photographer, page designer, you name it) of the Newport Daily Independent, the state's smallest afternoon daily paper, after graduating from the University of Central Arkansas a year earlier.

Briggs was one of a few homeless men who found ways to intentionally get arrested and jailed each winter when the skies turned gun-metal gray and temperatures plummeted to freezing.

For the affable Mr. Briggs, then in his late 70s, the price of admission to a bunk, food and escape from cold weather was to continually swill alcohol in public--and lots of it.

Someone in town had mentioned his name and said they'd heard that when the weather improved he wasn't homeless at all, but instead lived in a large hollow log on the outskirts of town.

That sounded far too bizarre to be true, so I sought him out to learn more. I couldn't fathom a grown man squeezing inside a log every night, much less calling one his home. It turned out he was friendly and more than willing to show me his warmer-weather home away from a cell was indeed within a large hollow log.

He said he'd discovered his makeshift house a couple of years back while wandering in the woods and thought he'd try to fit his skinny frame inside. After an hour of scooping with his hands and patiently digging out more of the rotten interior with a large stick, he made it happen with a foot or more to spare.

Briggs promised to lead a guided tour of his abode on the next warmish day. And so it was we headed off into the woods the very next week. After strolling over dead leaves for about 100 yards, I spied a large fallen tree surrounded by scraps of cardboard. It was just as Briggs had described.

He told me he always checked inside before shimmying in for any critters like skunks or rabbits that had moved in during his absence. I wondered about insects during the summer. Poking around with a long stick, he satisfied himself his home was all clear. It quickly became evident that living in a hollow log took technique.

Dropping to his fanny, he used the heels of his tattered boots to slowly twist and shimmy his way into the opening with both legs and feet tucked inside. He then used his arms and hands to push the rest of his body inside until the thinning gray hairs that remained on his head disappeared. Then out shot an open palm and pulled a piece of cardboard in behind him to, in effect, close the door.

The process actually happened more easily than I'd expected, considering I'd never watched a full-grown human crawl inside a hollow log. We talked for a few minutes, me shouting and him responding in an odd voice muffled by bark and timber. "How is it in there?" I yelled. "It's mighty fine!" he said.

The cardboard suddenly popped off and Briggs pulled himself back into the afternoon light. "You reckon you'd like givin' it a try?" I recall him asking. My larger frame wedged in that tunnel would likely require a chainsaw in order to exit, so I politely declined with a smart-aleck remark like: "I'm afraid my muddy feet might get your floor dirty before your party."

Back at the paper that day, I sat to write the feature story about Porter Briggs, the man who lived in a hollow log, never knowing The Associated Press would pick it up and send it to be published by hundreds of papers across the nation. Many of them sent clippings of the story to the Independent.

Life continued and a year later I moved to edit the paper in Hot Springs, which meant I lost track of Briggs. He's long gone by now and I suspect his unlikely home has decomposed into sawdust. After all, that was some 47 years ago. But every winter, especially when the holidays roll around, I vividly recall that day with Porter Briggs and his genuine log home.

Some experiences just remain alive across a lifetime.

Living past 75

Regarding my recent column about Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel's controversial philosophy that, with some exceptions, he believed life past 75 years old generally wasn't productive enough to society to keep going.

That prompted several letters, including this one from Brian Wood, which contained points I felt worth sharing.

"I just read Ezekiel Emanuel's article and I read your comment and I thought both made great points. I'm a millennial living near Washington, D.C. One thing that's really hard is when older adults age, the next generation never gets to lead the family and they're forced to be caregivers, which is extremely difficult, in most cases. I work in the health-care field. Elder care can easily cost $10,000 per month.

"My grandmother lived to 102 and was in great health until about 98, which was great, but at the same time, my dad never got to lead the family as he was 70 years old when she passed away.

"Ezekiel makes a good point. Even though becoming older is difficult for the person, it's really difficult for the next generation that have to become caregivers and can never lead the family or be independent because they have to take care of the parent for years or even decades."

Later, Wood wrote to add: "I think we live in a culture that tends to deny death and acts as if we're all immortal. My solution is to pray all day and go to church."

Wood raises such a pertinent question when he talks about the younger generation's responsibilities to their aged parents while also trying to manage their own families and day-to-day lives. That's obviously why we have elder care and home health companies that are bound to swell in number as we baby boomers grow older and feeble.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly how you'd like them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

