Merrill's health is improving

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson said earlier this week that he didn't expect anyone who's missed prolonged time because of injury to return for the Red Wolves' Camellia Bowl matchup against Florida International on Dec. 21.

"It'd be a Christmas present if it happened," Anderson said Monday.

Christmas might arrive early for the Red Wolves.

Anderson provided a surprising update after Friday's practice on junior nose tackle Forrest Merrill, who's missed the past seven games with a torn bicep. He said Merrill has progressed quicker than expected and has a chance to play in the bowl game. Merrill has been a limited participant in ASU's two bowl practices.

"We're monitoring him every day. He's really, really close," Anderson said. "It'd be nice to have him."

Anderson indicated that a decision on Merrill likely won't be made until late next week, and there isn't any rush to get him back on the field.

"It's gonna be based off how his body responds, but so far it's been good," Anderson said. "If it's risky, he won't play. If he's out there, it's because he feels great."

Said defensive coordinator David Duggan: "When I see him out there with his hand on the ground, then I'll believe he's going to be there."

Merrill, who suffered a torn bicep during the Sun Belt Conference opener at Troy on Sept. 28 and had to have surgery, initially had been ruled out for the season by Anderson. He has tallied 21 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

He was one of four defensive tackles to suffer what was deemed a season-ending injury this season. Senior Tony Adams, sophomore Hunter Moreton and sophomore Thomas Toki all went down. Senior Kevin Thurmon also missed time with a broken hand.

Merrill's injury had played a big factor in Duggan deciding to switch from a four-man to a three-man front midseason.

Fletcher update

Coach Blake Anderson didn't seem optimistic Monday about sophomore safety Antonio Fletcher's status for the Camellia Bowl, but things appear to have improved.

Fletcher, who was playing through a shoulder injury late in the season and was considered questionable earlier this week, was a full participant in practice Friday.

Anderson said he expects Fletcher to play against Florida International.

Recruiting battle

With two bowl practices complete and the early signing period starting Wednesday, the Red Wolves' coaching staff has been performing a juggling act.

ASU won't practice today but will on Sunday and Monday before the team departs for Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday.

Coach Blake Anderson said the staff will do more recruiting today while the team is off.

"It's craziness, no doubt," Anderson said. "We got a ton of guys coming in, and I think we did a good job on the road [recruiting]. We've had great response from the kids that have been committed, we've got some good ones coming in that we're trying to finish, and I think we've been organized and prepared for practice. That's really all you can ask."

ASU's 2020 class is up to 12 players after the Friday commitment of two-star running back Lincoln Pare, who hails from Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn.

The Red Wolves' class currently ranks ninth in the Sun Belt and 107th nationally. Anderson had said prior to Pare's commitment that ASU had four to five spots left in this class.

"We're battling some guys down the stretch to get to Wednesday," Anderson said Friday. "There's some decisions that I think will be made in the next 48 hours to 72 hours that could impact our class. We're not going to panic. We're shooting for guys that we feel really, really comfortable with that we think can help us.

"If those spots don't fill, if we don't win all those battles, we'll hold a few spots for February and see what happens."

An All-American

Omar Bayless' historic season garnered more recognition Thursday when the senior wide receiver became the first ASU player ever to be selected to the Walter Camp All-America team. Bayless was named to the second team.

Bayless was one of four players from Group of 5 programs to make it on the first or second team.

"It just shows what's possible," said Anderson, who has a close relationship with Bayless off the field. "Any time you have a guy drafted, any time you have a guy make all-conference, All-American, it just reminds guys that you can dream big and it's possible if you work hard.

"When you're talking to recruits, same thing. These are things that you can do here [at Arkansas State] -- win championships, graduate, All-American, bowl games."

Bayless also was named the Sun Belt player of the year last week.

