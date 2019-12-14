• Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift used the Billboard Women in Music stage to address a series of concerns including her ongoing beef with Scooter Braun. Swift was awarded the first woman of the decade honor during the 14th annual event Thursday night, the eve of her 30th birthday. In her 15-minute acceptance speech, she spoke about witnessing institutionalized sexism throughout her career, unfair business practices and Braun, who bought her master recordings without her knowledge. "The definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying 'But he's always been nice to me,' when I'm raising valid concerns about artists owning their rights to own their music," Swift said. "Of course he's nice to you. If you're in this room, he has something that he needs." Swift, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish were among the music artists who were recognized at the event, which celebrated the achievements of top female performers and executives in the music industry. The beef began after Swift discovered that Braun's Ithaca Holdings owned her master recordings. It was announced in June that he acquired Big Machine Label Group, the label led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift's first six albums. Braun wrote a lengthy post on social media that he has made calls to have an open discussion with Swift and quash their differences but said he has been rejected. However, the singer said she hasn't heard a word from him. "They didn't ask how I might feel about the owner of my art, the music I wrote, the photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs."

• Former football star Michael Vick has been accused of owing tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia. Hampton city officials said Vick owes the city about $70,000, the Daily Press of Newport News, Va., reported. Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation. Hampton Treasurer Molly Ward said that the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has filed warrants for $51,900 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more. Vick, 39, could not be reached immediately for comment. Vick was the top overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft by Atlanta and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his time as the Falcons' quarterback. However, he left the league in disgrace and served 18 months in prison following his guilty plea for his role in a dog-fighting operation in his native Virginia. He returned to play five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by short stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick was named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl, a decision that has prompted more than 700,000 people to sign a petition in protest.

