Off the Wire

Memphis hires Silverfield

Memphis has hired Ryan Silverfield as the Tigers' new coach, removing the interim tag given to him Sunday when Mike Norvell left for Florida State. Athletic Director Laird Veatch announced the hiring Friday, saying Memphis met with candidates from all over the country. Veatch said Silverfield won this job outright. "He separated himself from our national field with his preparation, his own plan for moving us forward and his unwavering passion and commitment to the Memphis football program and our community," Veatch said. "I am confident that Coach Silverfield is the right man at the right time and I'm excited to join forces with him in the pursuit of more championships." Silverfield had been Norvell's deputy head coach and co-offensive coordinator in Memphis' best season yet as the Tigers went a school-record 12-1 and won the American Athletic Conference championship last week.

Jenkins waived after rant

The New York Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language. Jenkins had said he injured his ankle in Monday night's loss at Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11 with nine consecutive losses. But Coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that Jenkins' actions on social media played a major role in the decision to release him. Jenkins defended his use of the word "retard" in an exchange with a fan, saying it was acceptable language where he grew up. Moments after being released, Jenkins tweeted: "Best news ever.. Thank you."

Cards release Terrell Suggs

The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team. Suggs, 37, had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the season but his role has diminished in recent weeks. He's played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 51/2 sacks. Suggs, who played in high school in the Phoenix area and in college at Arizona State, signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after playing 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cavs' rookie suffers setback

Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler has had a setback with a leg injury that has delayed his NBA debut. The No. 26 overall pick in this year's draft, Windler has yet to play for Cleveland after suffering a stress reaction in his lower left leg during workouts just prior to training camp. He recently played for the Canton Charge but began experiencing symptoms and was shut down. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the previous diagnosis and Windler will be out for at least two weeks.

Rangers finalize contract

The Texas Rangers completed a $16 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Jordan Lyles, finalizing a deal that had been agreed upon before this week's winter meetings. Texas agreed to a $585,000, one-year contract on Friday with left-hander Jeffrey Springs, designated for assignment by the Rangers 11 days earlier. Lyles gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million in each season. He was 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts at the end of last season for Milwaukee after he was acquired from Pittsburgh.

Cespedes agrees to pay cut

Yoenis Cespedes' salary for 2019 was cut in half and his pay for 2020 reduced as part of a settlement of a grievance between the injured outfielder and the New York Mets. Cespedes agreed to a $110 million, four-year contract in December 2016 but hasn't played since July 20, 2018. The outfielder had surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2, 2018, and his left that Oct. 26. New York withheld part of Cespedes' salary, alleging he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract. The players' association filed a grievance and the sides settled on an amended contract before the case was argued.

Brewers, Anderson reach deal

Left-hander Brett Anderson is the latest addition to the quickly transforming Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing Friday to a $5 million, one-year contract. The 31-year-old left-hander was 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season, when he had a $1.5 million base salary and earned $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts. Anderson has been hurt throughout his 11-year big league career.

Red Sox sign SS Peraza

The Boston Red Sox have signed shortstop Jose Peraza, and according to a person familiar with the negotiations, the team also agreed to terms with left-hander Martin Perez. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the Perez deal had not yet been announced. Perez is guaranteed $6.5 million, and Peraza has a $2.85 million salary.

Perez, 28, pitched for Minnesota last year after spending the first seven years of his career with the Rangers. In all, he has a 53-56 record with a 4.72 ERA.

Tiger sits; Americans trail

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Americans are in a big hole at the Presidents Cup, and there’s nothing Tiger Woods is doing about it.

Whatever momentum they had going into the double session at Royal Melbourne vanished as Abraham Ancer and the International team filled the scoreboards with their black-and-gold colors and built a 9-5 lead after three sessions.

Tony Finau birdied the last two holes to at least get a half-point from the final fourballs match for the U.S. team.

Woods, the first playing captain in 25 years and a winner in the two matches he played with Justin Thomas, took himself out of the lineup on Saturday morning for fourballs. And then in a surprise, he sat himself in the afternoon.

“You have to do what’s best for the team,” Woods said.

The decision even surprised International captain Ernie Els, sitting on the other side of the table from him and fully preparing to set his foursomes lineup based on where Woods was going to play.

“Yes, especially the way he’s been playing with J.T.,” Els said. “I thought Tiger would play this afternoon.”

Thomas instead headed back out with Rickie Fowler, the lone bright spot for the Americans in the morning when they took down Marc Leishman and Haotong Li with relative ease.

Along with sitting himself out, Woods also was questioned why he sent out Patrick Reed and

Webb Simpson for a third consecutive time Saturday morning, even though they lost two matches already.

Ancer is 3-0 with three partners, a remarkable performance for a Presidents Cup rookie. He teamed with Sungjae Im to beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by combining to go 7 under through 16 holes. Ancer rolled in a 50-foot birdie putt on the third hole, and Schauffele had to make a 10-footer to match him.

