Redbugs, Dragons play back close game

Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said his team reaching the state title game for the first time since 1991 has energized the community. “You can see the excitement around town,” he said. “There’s Redbugs everywhere. You see people smile who haven’t smiled in a while.”

Junction City is used to playing in the state championship game.

Fordyce, though, is making its first trip since 1991.

FORDYCE (12-2) DATE OPPONENT RESULT Sept. 6 Rison W, 14-8 Sept. 13 at Camden HG W, 46-22 Sept. 20 at Monticello W, 50-13 Sept. 27 Bearden* W, 48-14 Oct. 4 at Strong* W, 44-0 Oct. 11 Barton* W, 64-8 Oct. 18 Parkers Chapel* W, 72-29 Oct. 25 at Junction City* L, 14-12 Nov. 1 Hampton* W, 44-6 Nov. 8 McGehee L, 27-24 Nov. 15 Lavaca# W, 42-0 Nov. 22 at Magazine# W, 38-14 Nov. 29 Hazen^# W, 24-20 Dec. 6 at Salem# W, 38-14 *8-2A game #Playoff game ^At Warren COACH Tim Rodgers (82-40 in 10th season at school) MASCOT Redbugs CONFERENCE 8-2A RECORD 12-2, 4-1 8-2A, second (8-2A played five conference games in 2019) RANKING No. 3 in Class 2A KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Jaheim Brown (Jr., 6-0, 200); RB Quartey Shelton (Jr., 5-8, 178); WR/SS Ja’quez Cross (Jr., 5-9, 150); WR/S Dearius Sledge (Sr., 6-0, 175); LB Joshua Harrington (Jr., 5-11, 220) JUNCTION CITY (11-1) DATE OPPONENT RESULT Aug. 30 at Camden HG L, 30-26 Sept. 6 Smackover W, 42-18 Sept. 20 Haynesville, La. W, 41-0 Sept. 27 Strong* W, 62-8 Oct. 4 at Hampton* W, 64-6 Oct. 11 at D’Arbonne Woods (La.) W, 68-12 Oct. 18 at Bearden* W, 44-0 Oct. 25 Fordyce* W, 14-12 Nov. 7 Parkers Chapel* W, 64-0 Nov. 22 Hector# W, 50-14 Nov. 29 Des Arc# W, 46-14 Dec. 6 Gurdon# W, 44-37 *8-2A game #Playoff game COACH Brad Smith (11-1 in first season at school) MASCOT Dragons CONFERENCE 8-2A RECORD 11-1, 5-0 8-2A, first (8-2A played five conference games in 2019) RANKING No. 1 in Class 2A KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Brady Hutcheson (Sr., 5-10, 191); RB Jakiron Cook (Sr., 6-0 177); WR Harlandus Frazier (Sr., 6-0, 175); WR Devontay Gilbert (Jr., 5-8, 133); DL Kyle Kidwell (Sr., 5-11, 231)

For Coach Tim Rodgers, the feeling of having the Redbugs play for a Class 2A state championship is a good one.

"It's great for the town, the parents and the community," said Rodgers, whose Redbugs take on 8-2A Conference rival Junction City at noon today at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. "You can see the excitement around town. There's Redbugs everywhere. You see people smile who haven't smiled in a while.

"But these kids, they've done something for the school and the community that hasn't been done in a while. Saturday, we should have a big crowd here. There's not a lot of things in Fordyce as far as big businesses go, so we should have everyone here Saturday."

Junction City (11-1), which is led by senior running back Jakiron Cook (1,638 yards, 26 touchdowns), is playing in its third consecutive state championship game and 10th overall. The Dragons have won seven state championships (2003, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018).

The Redbugs (12-2) are looking for their first title since 1991. They've also won titles in 1930 and 1990.

Junction City won the regular-season meeting 14-12 on Oct. 25 at David Carpenter Stadium in Junction City. Fordyce had an opportunity to take the lead in the fourth quarter against the Dragons, but junior quarterback Jaheim Brown fumbled at the Dragons' 5, and Junction City's Jamal Johnson recovered.

That game helped Junction City win the 8-2A Conference title, and Fordyce had to settle for the No. 2 seed.

"We had two big turnovers, and that was the difference in the game," Rodgers said. "We can control protecting the football. We can't control some of the things Junction does. They're a great team. They did some things that gave us some problems."

Brad Smith, a longtime assistant coach who is in his first year as Junction City's head coach, is the only coach on the school's staff that has coached in every Dragons state championship game. David Carpenter won six state titles at Junction City, while Steven Jones has one title.

Smith has tried to keep things the same as they were under Carpenter and Jones.

"I tried to keep the ship rolling down the creek, man," Smith said. "Guys come in and try to put their own stamp on it. I think the stamp is good [at Junction City].

"The ship's going good, so let's keep it going in the same direction."

Fordyce, led by Brown (2,061 yards, 27 TDs), is playing in its first state championship game since 1991, when Rodgers was an assistant coach under Jim Cox. The Redbugs' two losses this season came to Junction City and McGehee.

The Redbugs lead the all-time series 13-6, but Junction City has won the past three meetings. Rodgers said he and the Redbugs respect Junction City for what they have done and hope to avoid turnovers against the Dragons.

"Junction City knows how to win close games," Rodgers said. "These kids that are seniors for Junction City, they've been in the finals for three years. I've told our kids, you're going to have to go beat a great team. You can't make mistakes. You can't make mental mistakes against a team like that."

The familiarity between the Redbugs and Dragons is something both coaches have talked about leading up to today's matchup. But for Smith, it's another game for the Dragons, regardless of who they're playing and what stadium they're in.

"You know them," Smith said of playing the Redbugs. "Now, it's just who's the better man. They're very talented. We had a very good effort against them at our place. I thought they played good against us.

"But we try to treat every game as big as we can."

