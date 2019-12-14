Texas man jailed in officer's slaying

HOUSTON -- A 21-year-old man accused of killing a Houston-area police sergeant during a traffic stop on Tuesday has been arrested on a capital murder charge, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston led authorities to a home where Tavores Henderson surrendered without incident Thursday. Authorities said the home belonged to one of Henderson's friends.

Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop at an apartment complex Tuesday night when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault.

Henderson broke free from police as he was being handcuffed. Authorities allege Henderson fled in his vehicle and struck Sullivan, running over her and dragging her body. She later died at a hospital.

Sheriff's office investigators said Henderson gave a full confession after his arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for Henderson.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced that a felony murder charge initially filed against Henderson would be upgraded to capital murder.

Also Thursday night, prosecutors Thursday night filed charges against Henderson's mother, Tiffany Henderson, 37, and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, 33, who are accused of helping Henderson flee authorities by picking him up near the scene of Sullivan's death and hiding him in a hotel. His mother is also accused of lying to deputies about her son's whereabouts. Both Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler were each charged with hindering apprehension, a felony.

Nassau Bay is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Houston and has about 4,000 residents.

Sullivan, 43, was approaching her 16-year anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department when she was killed.

Henderson is a Houston rapper who performs under the stage name Killah Dre.