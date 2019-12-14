Police: Woman fatally shot in Little Rock home

A woman was shot and killed in her Little Rock home Saturday morning, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded at 8:15 a.m. to a report of a dead person at 5416 Brush Creek Ave., where they found a woman who had been shot in her living room, officer Eric Barnes said.

A teen was in the home, and officers took him to the detectives division for an interview, Barnes said. Investigators believe the teen is a relative of the woman. A neighbor said the woman had a teenage son.

Barnes said 911 dispatchers received information about the shooting thirdhand, after the teenager called someone who later called 911.

The victim's identity was not immediately released Saturday, pending family notification.

