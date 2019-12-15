4-star Slusher done with visits, decsion on Wednesday

Junior CB Myles Slusher is looking forward to another Arkansas visit.

A previous relationship with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman helped highly regarded defensive back Myles Slusher make the decision to officially visit Fayetteville this weekend.

"I enjoyed the visit,” Slusher said. “It was thrown in at the last minute because Coach Pittman helped me get offered at Georgia,” Slusher said.

Slusher, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Broken Arrow, Okla., has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma State, LSU, Michigan and others.

Pittman visited Broken Arrow in the spring to see highly recruited offensive lineman Andrew Raym and noticed Slusher. He’s visited Fayetteville multiple times with the latest being for the Alabama game on Oct. 6 prior to his latest visit.

“I liked everything about the campus,” Slusher said. “I’ve been up here multiple times, it’s been great every time I’ve been down here.”

Slusher, an Oregon commitment, plans to decide from Arkansas, Oregon, Nebraska and UCLA during a signing ceremony at his school at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. He’s officially visited all four schools.

He sees new Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as a stand-up guy that cares for his players. He talked about what will sway him to one school.

“Just how I’m feeling, I already got my top schools, process of elimination,” he said. “How I’m feeling at the end of the day, where I feel most comfortable. I feel comfortable here but I also feel comfortable other places so I’m just going to have to do my pros and cons when I get home.”

ESPN rates Slusher a 4-star prospect, the No. 16 cornerback and No. 204 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. He had 26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and 4 pass breakups this season while missing serval games with ankle injury. Slusher recorded 68 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a recovered fumble as a junior.

Being close to home appears to be on his mind.

“It’s a factor, but I’m not going to say it’s the biggest factor,” Slusher said.