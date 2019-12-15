Amaryllis bulbs have been a staple holiday plant for years with more colors and sizes available every year. They can be a gift that keeps on giving, since they can re-bloom every season. With proper care, they can live for years. A bad, new trend in the amaryllis world is waxed bulbs.

I started seeing them about 5 years ago, and now they are everywhere. Waxed bulbs is a bad idea in my opinion, but a boon for non-plant people. If you read the literature in the catalogs or what comes with the bulbs it states: "This brightly colored Amaryllis bulb is completely self-sustaining, blooming with no care whatsoever." You just have to place the waxed bulb in a sunny spot and wait a few weeks for it to bloom--you don't water it at all. I would also recommend supporting it somehow as it will topple over, which can happen with even the planted versions, since they grow quite tall and have large, weighty blooms.

Waxing started out in Europe where it was all the rage, and they gradually found their way to the US. You can now buy waxed bulbs in any color and some even come with designs. Waxing the bulb holds moisture in, and the plant just grows off its stored reserves. The waxing method prevents any roots from growing, so it is a one time bulb, just like forced tulips or paper white bulbs—once it blooms you throw it away. Most of us want to keep our amaryllis bulbs for years, so this is not something I want.

I have heard of people trying to peel the wax off after the bulbs bloom, to try to keep the bulb and allow rooting, but the waxing process itself may damage the bulb with the heat of the melted wax. So I suppose it is like poinsettias for me. I enjoy them for the season and then toss the plants.



If you want a more permanent amaryllis bulb, buy one now,

pot it up,

water it and watch it grow.

Within 6 weeks of new growth beginning, you will have a gorgeous bouquet of flowers--usually 4 blooms per stalk.

Some will even have another flower stalk. After bloom, cut the flower stalk off and let the foliage grow. In the spring, plant them outdoors, or move the pots outside and let them grow all summer into fall. If you are bringing it back indoors, gradually reduce watering in the fall and let the foliage die back. Let it rest undisturbed inside until you see it beginning to grow, then start watering and giving it light and it will start all over. Many gardeners have started quite a collection both inside and out.

They are surviving outside most years, if planted in the ground.

If you are buying the boxed ones now, you may want to open the box before purchase to make sure the plant hasn't already bloomed in the box.

Amaryllis bulbs have a mind of their own, and when they are ready to flower, they will whether they are in their box, waxed or in soil. However you enjoy them, they are definitely a showy addition to the holiday season and beyond.