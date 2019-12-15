Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Nov. 12

Semone and Immanuel Holman, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 13

Carissa Warren, Hot Springs, daughter.

Nov. 18

Jada Summerville and Rodnicus Jenkins, Arkadelphia, son.

Nov. 20

Ashley Darrough and Jonathan Castile, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 25

Dominique Applewhite, Brinkley, daughter.

Jessica and Cody Osborn, Little Rock, son.

Danna Stell-Ottwell and John Ottwell, Alexander, son.

Nov.26

Mackenzie Taylor, Kensett, son.

Elizabeth Davis and Christopher Farnam, Benton, son.

Nov. 30

Jonte Duhart, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 1

Kieuntia Harris, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Ja'Lynn Adams and Clifford Gray Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 2

Sabrina Beavers and Larry Charles, Alexander, son.

Dec. 3

Alyxandra Matlock and Jacob Graves, Little Rock, son.

Liz and Kyle Smith, Cabot, son.

Dec. 5

Cayla-Marie and Aaron Jackson, Benton, boy

Melanie Muniz, Jacksonville, daughter.

Brenda Ibarra, Bryant, son.

Metro on 12/15/2019