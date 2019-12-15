The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 910 E. Ninth St., commercial, Melvin Worsham, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, property valued at $585.

• 1901 S. Schiller St., residential, Bianca Williams, 9:38 a.m. Nov. 29, 2019, property valued at $5,450.

• 2010 W. 17th St., residential, Charles Henry, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 2019, property valued at $1,001.

72204

• 2015 Perry St., residential, Abraham Acosta, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019, property valued at $20,200.

• 1670 John Barrow Road, commercial, Christine Jones, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8805 Tanya Drive, residential, Los De, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 204 Santa Fe Trail, residential, Terry Young, noon Oct. 1, 2019, property valued at $101.

• 9514 Labette Drive, residential, Joseph Reisz, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 2019, property valued at $1,650.

72209

• 10000 Bradley Drive, residential, Elaytress Hollines, 6 a.m. Dec. 4, 2019, property valued at $577.49.

• 2401 W. 65th St., residential, Carol Glass, 2:43 a.m. Dec. 6, 2019, property valued at $20.

• 11510 Warren Road, residential, Marcus Wilkins, 6 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 7525 Baseline Road, commercial, Derek Ray, 2:35 a.m. Dec. 7, 2019, property valued at $400.

• 10423 Chicot Road, commercial, Willie Wright, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8, 2019, property valued at $1,449.

• 43 Warren Drive, residential, Sharice Barry, 6:46 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 5609 Baseline Road, commercial, Shane Anderson, 8:58 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, property valued at $60.

• 9917 Whispering Pine Drive, residential, Taylor Ealy, 9:57 a.m. Dec. 11, 2019, property valued at $20.

72211

• 11019 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Sarah Thompson, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 2019, property valued at $2,800.

• 13901 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Mary Rorie, 3:26 a.m. Dec. 11, 2019, property valued at $1,601.

• 11610 Huron Lane, commercial, Carolyn Robinson, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019, property valued $11.

72212

• 11615 Cantrell Road, commercial, Abdullah Mamun, 3:05 a.m. Dec. 10, 2019, property value unknown.

72227

• 1420 Breckenridge Drive, residential, Alan Barrientos, 9 p.m. Dec. 6, 2019, property value unknown.

