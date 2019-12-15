Carburetor rebuild resurrects elderly four-wheeler

Donny and Marie Osmond used to do a skit called, "A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll."

One of their bits was about a musician breaking a toe. If a rocker breaks his toe, he can't perform. If it happens to be a country and western singer, he writes a song about it.

My four-wheeler broke down, so I wrote a column about it.

It happened last week, at night, in the nastiest part of a remote Grant County briar thicket.

The machine had been misbehaving for a couple of days, but I ignored the warnings. The bike started and idled fine, but it died when I pressed the throttle. The same thing happened about eight years ago. I cured it by splicing a fuel filter into the line between the petcock and the carburetor.

I must ride through a muddy bog under about a foot of water on the way to my stand. A four-wheeler will wait until you're in the middle of such a place to give up the ghost, so I bypassed it by going through the thicket. The bike died in the next best place, in a muddy ravine that feeds the bog.

I walked about a mile back to the truck, unhitched the trailer and drove to Benton to buy a new fuel filter, new fuel line and a new spark plug. I walked back in the dark, and it was a small miracle that I located the machine.

With my Leatherman Wingman multi-tool and a portable LED work light, I installed the new filter and replaced the spark plug. The machine started and idled, but it still wouldn't throttle.

Mike Romine, a fellow member of Old Belfast Hunting Club, left a warm easy chair in Mabelvale to come tow me out.

Back home, I went through a checklist. There is a vent hose from the carb that ends near the air intake. I blew into the tube while working the throttle and it revved. And then it died for good.

Thank goodness for YouTube. Search "Eiger 400 carburetor rebuild." The universe availed itself to me in a vast collection of videos. Here's some advice for people who make these videos: Shut up. Just show the procedure without the War and Peace preamble.

Anyway, I made removing the carb a lot harder than it needed to be. For example, I needlessly removed the entire reverse-forward linkage to remove the cowling. I only needed to remove the shift knob, which is held by two screws. In removing the linkage, I also disassembled the neutral safety switch, which created its own subplot to this story.

I bought a carb rebuild kit for about $37 from Reynolds Suzuki, plus a new air filter and a quart of air filter foam oil.

When I disassembled the carb, I was stunned at all the junk in the bowl. There was mud, bits of pine needles and leaves.

Rich Richards at Richards Honda/Yamaha soaked the carb in his ultrasonic bath and removed all patina, dirt, gunk and residue. Then, he installed and adjusted the new jets and needle valve.

The carb went on a lot easier than it came off. Finally, I turned the key to the on position. The green neutral light stayed dark and the ignition did not fire.

Whenever I repair anything, there is always a part or two left over. In this case, it was a tiny, N-shaped piece of copper. In the three days between disassembly and reassembly, I hadn't a clue where it came from.

It came to me in a dream. It really did! The copper was the contact for the neutral safety switch.

I got up early last Saturday morning and disassembled the switch. The copper piece fit perfectly in the recess, but it sat too deep to contact the sensors. It needed a tensioner. Nobody in central Arkansas, not even watch repair shops, had a spring that small.

I found one in a disabled spinning reel. That is why I never throw away old reels. I clipped the spring to the proper length and added a dab of dielectric grease to hold it in place. I reassembled the switch and turned the key. Hallelujah, the neutral light came on. The machine fired right up. When it reached running temperature, I made final adjustments to the idle control.

My 15-year old Eiger looks twice its age, but it runs like new.

We've tackled the mud bog several times since.

