Comets take three-peat after trailing most of way

Twice was nice for Mills, but the Comets got three the hard way Saturday.

Senior guard Caleb Allen scored a team-high 24 points, including 15 after halftime, to earn MVP honors as Mills rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit to defeat Bryant 57-53 to capture its third consecutive Jammin' for Jackets Tournament title at George Cirks Arena.

Junior forward Jakari Livingston added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Mills (9-1), which played from behind most of the way before taking its first lead with 2:43 to go. Senior forward Diogo Tognozzi added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals for the Comets.

"We just dug down and talked about just playing every possession hard," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said. "We tried to get a break here and there, but Bryant led us the whole game. I kept telling them that somewhere along the line we'll make a run.

"I didn't know it was going to take that long to do it, though."

The Comets were down by as many as 11 points during the first 12 minutes, and faced a 32-23 deficit at halftime mostly because of the play of Bryant guard Camren Hunter. The junior had 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, including a pair of deep three-pointers.

But Mills contained senior guard Treylon Payne, who was held to seven points after scoring 30 in the semifinal round. Keeping Payne at bay allowed the Comets to keep the game within striking distance until they made their move.

"Mills really did a good job on him," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "I've got to give them credit because they stuck to their plan, not just on defense but on offense as well. They really executed and played a full 32 minutes.

"We played a lot of good minutes [Saturday], but just not enough to win three games in three days against good basketball teams."

A three-pointer from junior guard Aiden Adams had Bryant ahead 35-25 with 14:23 remaining in the game, but a jumper from Allen began a 7-0 spurt for Mills.

Bryant pushed its lead to 47-38 with 7:02 showing, but another three-pointer from Allen started a 13-3 flurry. Livingston's steal and dunk gave the Comets a 52-50 lead, and they stayed a step ahead for the remainder of the game.

"Caleb was big, really big," Cooper said. "He's a kid who played a little last year, but he has all kinds of ability. We've been trying to tell him about what he's capable of doing, and he's finally starting to realize the kinds of skills he has.

"He can do everything and we needed all of it to win this one."

