COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today and Friday – Dec. 22

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

SEARCY — The Performing Arts Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave., will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, written by Barbara Robinson and directed by Kara Ladyman. Evening shows will take place Friday and Saturday, with the meal at 6:30 and the show at 7:30. Matinees will be today and Dec. 22, with the meal at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 1:30. For more information, call (501) 368-0111.

Monday

Rescheduled Christmas Parade

SEARCY — The city of Searcy has rescheduled the Searcy Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade to 6 p.m. Monday. This date was selected to allow Searcy High School and Harding Academy football teams and supporters the opportunity to attend and participate in the Christmas parade.

Thursday

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., will meet early this month because of the Christmas holiday. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, with a meal served at 6 p.m. for a cost of $5. Anyone who is active duty or honorably discharged and wants to join Post 71 may call (501) 203-5715 for more information.

Ringing in Christmas

AUGUSTA — The Searcy Bell Players will give a free community concert at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Heritage Center, formerly the Augusta Presbyterian Church, at the corner of North Third and Walnut streets. The concert is hosted by Forgotten Augusta, in partnership with the Augusta Historical Society and the city of Augusta. All are welcome to attend.

Ongoing

Nut Sale

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Conservation District still has nuts for sale for Christmas gifts or baking needs, including 1-pound bags of fancy Mammoth pecan halves or pecan pieces, $9; English walnuts, pieces and halves, $7.50; raw almonds, $7.50; and praline and dark chocolate pecan halves, $9. Also available are sugar-free chocolate pecans, $10; chocolate almonds, $7.50; double-dipped chocolate peanuts, $6; pistachios, $8.50; chocolate macadamia nuts, $8.50; chocolate cashews, $8.50; and 5-pound bags of raw peanuts, as well as various gift tins. To purchase nuts, visit 490 E. College St., Room 242, or call (870) 793-4164, ext. 3, for more information.

Mount Zion Cemetery Association Fundraiser

WALNUT RIDGE — The Mount Zion Cemetery Association of Walnut Ridge in Lawrence County will have an end-of-year fundraiser to offset 2019 and 2020 mowing expenses, as well as to build up the association’s savings in order to maintain the 1875 cemetery, located near the entrance to Williams Baptist University. Donations are welcome and can be made via GoFundMe at www.mtzionwr.org/donate or by check to Mount Zion Cemetery Association, c/o Treasurer Jerry Gibbens, 306 Eastwood Circle, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.

Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2020 scholarships is Jan. 7. WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. View the application at www.aspsf.org/county_white.html. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

BAAC Member Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents the fourth annual BAAC Member Exhibition at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Jan. 11. The exhibit features artwork from Karen Barker, Dustyn Bork, Laura Crouch, Carly Dahl, La’Nelle Gambrell, Julie Graves, Aline McCracken, Merry Ann McSpadden, Bess Parker, Ruby Schaaf, Sheldon Till-Campbell and Marcia Wallace. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A Very Melba Christmas

BATESVILLE — The fourth annual A Very Melba Christmas, presented by the Melba Theater, with the assistance of local business partners, will show classic Christmas films on the big screen. The series consists of 12 movies with 18 showings and runs through Dec. 26. For more information, visit www.melbatheater.org or the Melba Theater’s Facebook page, or call (870) 569-8002.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings start from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class meets with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Near Year’s Eve Battle of the Bands

SEARCY — The Performing Arts Center on the Square and Quattlebaum Music will present the Near Year’s Eve Battle of the Bands at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Center on the Square.

Batesville Chamber Meeting and Gala

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 annual meeting and gala will take place Jan. 24 at the Batesville Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The gala will feature a “White River Lodge” theme in a rustic, winter atmosphere. Cocktail attire is requested, and outerwear is recommended for the outdoor entertainment. General-admission tickets include dinner and entertainment for a $100 donation. Table reservations are available. For reservations or more information, contact Jamie Rayford at jamie.rayford@batesvilleareachamber.com or (870) 793-2378.

Heber Springs Chamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The 64th annual banquet of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will take place Feb. 6 at The Barn at Pine Mountain. Hor d’ouevres will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. For tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, call (501) 362-2444.

