COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Monday

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play classic card games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Chess Night

BENTON — Youth ages 9 to 18 are invited to play chess at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Monday – Friday

Gift-Wrapping Station With Christmas Movies

BENTON — A holiday gift-wrapping station will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. While attendees wrap gifts, seasonal movies will play, and holiday crafts will be available.

Tuesday

Winter Story Time

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to a winter story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature songs, books and Christmas-themed crafts.

Winter Crafts

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of winter-themed crafts at 3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to the Master Builder Challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Children in grades seven through 12 are invited to Table-Top Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tween Tuesday

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create art, play games and perform science experiments at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Evening Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to develop literacy skills with stories and songs at the Evening Story Time at 5:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Adultish Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Watercolor Painting Class

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

English-Language Class

BENTON — All ages are invited to an English-language class at 7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday and Thursday

Santa at the Library

BRYANT/BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to visit Santa and share Christmas wishes with him at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

Wednesday

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Crafting With a Cause is an intergenerational program for those 10 years of age and older where everyone works together to create usable items to donate to those in need from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Christmas Crafts

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to make Christmas crafts at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Thursday

Village Republican Women’s Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Republican Women will meet at 10 a.m. in Room A of the Ponce De Leon Center. The speaker will be Garland County Justice of the Peace Matt McKee.

Family Story Time

BENTON — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Alzheimer’s Support

BENTON — A support group for caregivers of dementia and Alzheimer’s patients will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Winter Craft Day

BENTON — A winter craft day will be offered from 3:30-4:45 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Gingerbread Houses

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to decorate a gingerbread house at 3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Saturday

Puppy Tales

BRYANT — Children of reading age are invited to read to Maisie, a trained service dog, for 15 minutes, with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ongoing

Community Walking Program

MALVERN — Baptist Health-Hot Spring County now offers a Community Walking Program. A walking trail has been built on the south side of the hospital, between the hospital and Sullenberger Street, and the trail is wheelchair accessible from the rear parking lot. Enrollment is free to those 18 and older and includes a free walker starter kit with a walking log, T-shirt, water bottle and pedometer. Members receive a monthly newsletter, health-education classes and free health screenings. For more information or to join the program, visit baptist-health.com or call (501) 332-1000.

December Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The December art exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature paintings by Dolores Justus, Sammy Peters, Laura Raborn, Tony Saladino, Rebecca Thompson and Elizabeth Weber, along with photography by Beverly Buys, sculpture by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, woodwork by Gene Sparling, original jewelry and more. The exhibit will continue through Dec. 31.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call (501) 321-2335.

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights display will begin daily at 4 p.m. through Dec. 31 at 550 Arkridge Road. Admission is $15 per person, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for members with a current membership card.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Simmons and Stephens Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center until Jan. 3. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Upcoming

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic will present the 16th annual Chocolate Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites. Tickets much be purchased in advance. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 318-1153.

