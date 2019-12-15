Giving the Griswold's a run for their money

Holiday decorating is high on my list of must do's for the holiday season. I have always been in charge of the inside, and Clay and the kids were supposed to be in charge of the outside. Holiday lights are NOT one of Clay's favorite things, in fact, it may rank up there as one of his least favorite tasks. For the past few years, we have had no lights on the house, much to my chagrin. In years past,we have had some mishaps, with people falling off ladders or the roof, or the lights not working after they were hung, etc. so the decision was not to have lights. I haven't complained . . . much! I went out a few years ago and bought a sleigh and a couple of reindeer and we called it done. Some of the reindeer had seen better days, so I bought 2 last year at half price at the end of the season, so we had some new things. Then this year, I bought some new Christmas yard art, and I loved it.

I decorated that, and Clay and kids were to add the light-ups. Clay decided to add to our decor this year and added an angel and a snowman.

We are beginning to look a tad like Disneyland. He added a spotlight to my stuff so you could see it at night, and this year my son came over

and with help from Clay and my son-in-law they put lights on the house! and there was no gnashing of teeth or injuries.

No one wanted to brave the roof, but the lights look great. The yard is DECORATED!

I will admit that with all the plants, it isn't easy to have close access to the house. This year as they were moving in a ladder they obviously got too close to my rabbit's abode.

He or she went darting out about 10 feet away and waited for us to leave.

He didn't move the entire time we were out there. This is the rabbit I have an understanding with. I leave him alone if he leaves my plants alone. He has been in the front yard all summer, fall and now winter. The only thing that was ever eaten was some okra early in the summer. My pansies, ornamental and edible cabbage and kale are all untouched--knock wood. A very well-behaved rabbit. I suppose he goes to my neighbors to eat, because he is quite healthy looking.

Many people have been commenting on the yard and how good it looks this year. Retirement has given me more time to work on things, and now the rest of the family has joined in the spirit. Thankfully, they didn't buy any blow up decorations, which are not my favorite. One year they came home with a huge snowman and Santa Claus.

Doesn't Clay look happy?! They had just finished hanging icicle lights back in 2005! We had the inflatables for years until one got "borrowed" by some neighbor boys. Upon its return it had a hole that had to be patched. That was the beginning of the end.



I love holiday traditions and memories. What are some of yours?