Henderson confident Pittman is the man for Arkansas

ESPN 300 offensive lineman Marcus Henderson believes Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is the man to get the Razorbacks back on the wining track.

“He was a good coach,” said Henderson, who wrapped up his official visit to Fayetteville on Sunday. “Obviously, he’s a player’s coach. Everybody wants to play for him, so I think he’s going to do some good things in Fayetteville and turn this program around.

Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Memphis University High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous other schools.

He was able to hang out with Arkansas freshman receiver Shamar Nash and two other Memphis recruits in athlete Darin Turner and offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. on the visit.

“Shamar is obviously from Memphis,” Henderson said. “We had a good time. Ray was here and Darin, so we just had to get some Memphis people out here and see how it was.”

ESPN rates Henderson a 4-star prospect, the No. 6 offensive guard and No. 164 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Henderson, whose grandmother is a big Razorbacks fan living in Little Rock, explained why he’s so confident in Pittman.

“I know so just because he’s a person people want to play for,” Henderson said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

He made an official visit to Missouri in November and has an official visit set for Alabama on January 24-26. His player-host during his Arkansas visit was redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, another Memphis product.

“That’s my boy,” Henderson said. “He played at Christian Brothers and I played against him. It was good to get out here and see. Maybe we’ll be future teammates.”

Henderson was recruited by offensive line coach Brad Davis at Missouri.

“You know he’s a crazy dude,” Henderson said. “Obviously was just at Mizzou with him. Same person, different colors on. You can't go wrong with him either, obviously. He’s one of the best in the business.”

He sees the Davis and Pittman connection as an indication of the future for the Arkansas staff.

“It’s crazy, you know, he played for coach Pittman,” Henderson said. “He was recruited by him at Oklahoma. It just shows loyalty between him and coach Pittman. He’s coming back and recruiting people on his staff that used to play for him.”

How serious is he about Arkansas?

“I’m out here for an official visit, so I’m serious about it,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”

Henderson is fine with Arkansas being in a rebuilding mode.

“I feel like anywhere you go other than LSU, 'Bama and Clemson you have to rebuild because those schools are just powerhouses every year,” Henderson said. “But if you come to somewhere else in the SEC West you might have to rebuild to beat those teams.”