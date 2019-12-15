HS basketball roundups

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 68, MT. VERNON (MO.) 53 Deveon Smith had 17 points for Blytheville (8-2). Tedrick Washington added 11 and Lamont Jackson 10 for the Chickasaws, who used a 15-0 second-half run to pull away. Mason Ballay led Mt. Vernon (2-3) with 12 points. Colby Johnson added 11, while Cale Miller and Zach Jones chipped in 10 each.

CONWAY 62, ROGERS HERITAGE 53 Caleb London ended with a game-high 36 points and knocked down all four of his free throws in the final minute for Conway (3-1), which went 6 of 6 from the foul line late to win it. Micah Hill scored 12 points to lead Heritage (4-2). Jason Kimball and Logan Clines both added 11.

IZARD COUNTY 76, NEELYVILLE (MO.) 46 Caleb Faulkner had 21 points and Justus Cooper contributed 14 for Izard County (13-3) at the Marvin Newton Classic. Coby Everett scored 13 points, and Dylan Tharp added 10 for the Cougars.

JONESBORO 44, BENTONVILLE WEST 42 Brodie Williams and Jessie Washington each scored 11 points as Jonesboro (3-2) rebounded from Friday's loss to Fayetteville. Dillon Bailey had a game-high 23 points for Bentonville West (2-3).

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 42, PINE BLUFF 39 Layden Blocker finished with 13 points and Creed Williamson added 11 for Little Rock Christian (3-4) as it held on to beat Pine Bluff.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 75, JACKSONVILLE 56 Laityn Sheppard scored 14 points and Spencer Simes had 12 points for North Little Rock (7-1) in its victory over Jacksonville. Davonte Davis had 13 points for Jacksonville (3-1).

RUSSELLVILLE 77, WEBB CITY (MO.) 65 Taelon Peter had 25 points and Trey Allen added 18 for Russellville (7-2), which finished the game on a 12-2 run. Kade Shaffer also added 10 for the Cyclones. Sophomore Mekhi Garrard led Webb City (1-3) with 15 points. Garrard's layup with 2:22 left pulled the Cardinals within 65-63, but Allen responded with a three-point play and two free throws to push the Russellville lead back to 70-63.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 82, MARVELL 62 Jathen Mills scored 32 points and Jalen Nettles had 16 points for Southwest Christian (2-2) in the Capitol City Classic.

THAYER (MO.) 47, CAVE CITY 30 Gaige Pitts' 20 points were enough for Thayer (2-2) to grab third place at the Mark Martin-Lyon College Invitational. Jordan Andrews added 16 points. Trenton Bell scored 11 points for Cave City (4-2).

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE WEST 47, HUNTSVILLE 27 Jada Curtis and Laynee Tapp had 11 points for Bentonville West (3-4) in its 20-point victory. Josie Sisk scored 16 points to lead Huntsville (1-8).

GRAVETTE 61, SEQUOYAH (OKLA.) 32 Lizzy Ellis scored 19 points and Kaylan Chilton had 14 for Gravette (6-2) in the third-place game of the Adair Tournament. Shylee Morrison tossed in 13 for the Lady Lions.

GREENWOOD 71, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 60 Alley Sockey had a game-high 26 points to power Greenwood (7-2) past the host team to grab third place in the Tournament of Champions. The Lady Bulldogs led Northside (5-3) 44-41 going into the fourth quarter, then used a 15-3 run to build a 59-44 lead with 3:30 left. Kinley Fisher scored 18 and Jaelin Glass added 10 for Greenwood. The Lady Bears, which have lost three of their past four games, got 18 points apiece from Tracy Bershers and Jazzlyn Coleman.

IZARD COUNTY 53, BRADFORD 50 Cassidy Coleman had 15 points and Allison Newman finished with 10 for Izard County (8-5). The Lady Cougars also got nine points apiece from Delilah Coulter and Abbi Marlin.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 59, WEBB CITY (MO.) 34 Pacious McDaniel scored 16 points and Maddux McCracklin had 14 for Har-Ber (9-2) in the Crabtree Invitational.

NETTLETON 53, PARAGOULD 48 D'maria Daniels scored 14 points as Nettleton (9-1) turned back a late comeback attempt by the host team at the First National Bank Classic. Travia Woodruff had 11 points, and Laila Elliott added nine.

ROGERS 52, BLUE VALLEY WEST (MO.) 39 Gracie Carr led Rogers (5-4) with 14 points while Camiran Brockhoff added 11 as the Lady Mounties led 17-4 after one quarter and rolled to third place in the Freeman-Lady Classic. Kate McConnell scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter for Rogers.

WESTSIDE GREERS FERRY 38, WYNNE 35 Ashtyn Knapp finished with 12 points while Madison Bailey and Alex Southerland had 11 points and 10 points, respectively, as Westside Greers Ferry (14-4) took home third place in the Mark Martin-Lyon College Invitational. Zahryia Baker scored 12 points for Wynne (5-2).

