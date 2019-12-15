• Ruth Balloon of Dallas, who discovered an extra $37 million in her bank account when she checked her balance, said she wanted to believe that someone had gifted her the money but knew it was too good to be true and soon received a call from her bank apologizing for the mistake and taking back the money.

• Thomas Callaway, 43, of Statesboro, Ga., a runner who was videotaped slapping a female reporter's buttocks on live TV, was arrested and faces a sexual-battery charge in the incident that occurred during a race in Savannah.

• Tim Watkins with the sheriff's office in Thomas County, Ga., said Quent Rashed Lankford, 29, called police three times to confess and surrender, the first time to say he had stolen a car, the second time after police could not locate him or the vehicle, and the third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.

• Arlando M. Henderson, 29, of Charlotte, N.C., a former bank employee, faces theft and fraud charges, accused of stealing more than $88,000 from the bank by taking money from customer deposits on at least 18 occasions.

• Fabjan Alameti, 21, of New York was sentenced to nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of lying to a federal officer about making terrorism-related comments reportedly stemming from when he told an informant that he would join the Islamic State and avenge the New Zealand mosque shootings.

• Ronnie Gorton, 41, a pastor in Atoka, Tenn., was sentenced to 38 years in prison after being convicted on 24 counts involving child sex abuse and still faces trials involving two teenagers who accused him of rape.

• Daryl Porter Jr. of Summit, Miss., who won a Mississippi House seat and is serving his second term as a town councilman, is seeking an opinion from the state attorney general's office about holding two elected offices at the same time.

• Ramey James Olson, 32, of Minnesota was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in prison for using a bow and arrows to attack sheriff's deputies, injuring one, in a two-hour standoff after crashing a stolen car.

• Molly Biwer, senior vice president for public affairs and communications at Hallmark, said the Hallmark Channel decided to pull ads for a wedding-planning website that featured two brides kissing at the altar in order to avoid generating controversy.

A Section on 12/15/2019