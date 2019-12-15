Jones' scoring ends over the hill for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Less than a minute into the University of Arkansas' basketball game against Tulsa, Mason Jones had matched his total for baskets at Western Kentucky the previous week.

Jones hit a three-pointer on his first shot 57 seconds into the game.

40 AND UP CLUB Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones scored 41 points against Tulsa on Saturday. It was the 11th game in which a Razorback has scored 40 or more points. It has been done by seven players. Martin Terry scored 40 or more points four times. Here is a rundown of those games: Player;points;opponent;date Rotnei Clark;51;Alcorn State;Nov. 11, 2009 Martin Terry;47;SMU;Feb. 24, 1973 Martin Terry;46;Texas A&M;Jan. 22, 1972 Dean Tolson;45;Texas A&M;March 2, 1974 Todd Day;43;LSU;Jan. 11, 1992 Martin Terry;43;Memphis;Dec. 23, 1972 Mason Jones;41;Tulsa;Dec. 14, 2019 Joe Kleine;41;Iowa State;Dec. 27, 1984 Dean Tolson;41;Indiana State;Jan. 5, 1974 Ricky Sugg;41;Centenary;Dec. 13, 1965 Martin Terry;40;Southern Illinois;Dec. 11, 1971 SOURCE Arkansas media guide

Then he just kept scoring.

Jones went for a career-high 41 points to lead the Razorbacks to a 98-79 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Walton Arena before an announced crowd of 15,589.

It was a big bounce-back game for Arkansas (9-1) and Jones after he shot 1 of 9 and scored 9 points in the Razorbacks' 86-79 overtime loss at Western Kentucky.

"I needed it bad, because I'm a hard player on myself," said Jones, a 6-5 junior guard. "I don't like to let people down, and I feel like I let myself and let a lot of people down in the Western Kentucky game. But I'm human, and all I can do is just bounce back.

"It was good to see that my energy led the way and started us off early and let them know that I'm here and I'm ready to set the tone."

Jones became the first Razorback to score 40 or more points since Rotnei Clark set the school record with 51 against Alcorn State on Nov. 13, 2009.

It was the 11th game in which an Arkansas player has scored 40 or more points, and Jones became the seventh player to do so. His 41 points tied for the seventh-highest scoring total with Joe Kleine (against Iowa State in 1984-85), Dean Tolson (against Indiana State in 1973-74) and Ricky Sugg (against Centenary in 1965-66).

"His practice habits this week were awesome," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He was locked in."

Jones hit 12 of 18 shots, including 5 of 11 three-pointers, and 12 of 13 free throws. His two free throws with 3:54 left put him at 40 points. Three times Jones completed three-point plays with a free throw after being fouled on a basket.

"I thought he did a great job of mixing up perimeter shots, then when he dribble-drives he's got an innate ability to get fouled," Musselman said. "I thought as important as anything was his 13 free throws attempted."

Tulsa Coach Frank Haith was asked what he saw differently from Jones on Saturday compared to his shooting struggles at Western Kentucky.

"What I saw from him today is that the ball went through the hoop, and that day it didn't," Haith said. "He made some tough shots, but he got it going, and once he got his rhythm, he was a terrific player and shot it extremely well."

Jones also had 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Razorbacks sophomore Isaiah Joe scored 20 points, and senior Jimmy Whitt had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Elijah Joiner led Tulsa (8-3) with 19 points, and Martins Igbanu had 18.

Jones scored 20 points in the first half, including a three-point basket at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim, bounced high off the backboard and then through the net.

"I thought he got fouled, too," Musselman said.

Darien Jackson ran by Jones on the shot before Joiner ran into him after he launched it.

"I did get fouled," Jones said. "I'm still bleeding on my knee."

Jones said he knew he was going to get the ball when the Razorbacks inbounded it with 5.2 seconds left in the half.

"I was like, 'OK, Mace, let's see how this goes,' " he said. "It went up and then I looked down and it went in. I was like, 'OK God, thank you.' "

Jones, who transferred to Arkansas last year from Connors State (Okla.) Community College, has scored 30 or more points in four games as a Razorback. He scored 32 points in this season's opener against Rice, and 30 against Florida and Mississippi State last season.

"Mason did a great job of finding his own shots," Joe said. "We did a great job of finding him, too. He was able to get the crowd into the game. He was able to give every teammate energy because we fed off of him."

After Tulsa cut an 18-point deficit to 68-59, Jones scored 10 consecutive points during a 13-2 run that pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 81-61 with 8:07 left.

"To be honest, it was Desi," Jones said of teammate Desi Sills' encouragement. "Desi said, 'Mace, look at the score. You're relaxing, you're being content.' He told me to go out there and make a play. I just want to do what my teammates ask me to do. That's me.

"People don't see the outside Mace, but I'm really goofy, and I just love to see my teammates happy. For me to hear them tell me to take over, it's just another click in my head that says, 'OK, they need me.' "

Tulsa was looking for a second road victory over an SEC team after winning 68-59 at Vanderbilt on Nov. 30.

"They said they came here to be a road killer," Jones said of being able to overhear the Tulsa players in the visiting locker room. "I respect that and all, but you have to show us a little respect.

"We felt like we weren't getting respected. But we all took it in our hands to just be ready to play and show energy. We wanted to have a bounce-back game. That was the two words we heard every day this week -- bounce back."

No Razorback did it better than Jones.

