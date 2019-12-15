LR police arrest teen in slaying of his mother

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday evening in the shooting death of his mother earlier in the day in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched at 8:15 a.m. in response to a report of a dead person at 5416 Brush Creek Road. In the living room, officers found the mortally shot Shondra Miller, 37, Little Rock police officer Eric Barnes said.

Preliminary information indicated that she died of a single gunshot in her head. Her body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Kaelon Presley, Miller's son, was in the home, and officers took him to the detectives division to be interviewed, Barnes said. Presley was later charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release. The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office authorized that Presley be charged as an adult.

The Pulaski County jail roster does not list minors.

Barnes said dispatchers received information about the shooting third-hand after Presley called someone who later called 911. Presley told officers who arrived at the home Saturday morning that his mother "had been shot," a police report said.

Brush Creek Road is on the southern end of the Little Rock city limits. The neighborhood was quiet in the late morning Saturday, with houses clustered on dead-end streets near Geyer Springs Road.

Barnes said Miller lived in a white, one-story home. The house had a welcome sign and Christmas decorations on the front door Saturday.

A sign indicating that the resident had a home security system was on the front lawn. Two large, motion-sensor floodlights were placed above the garage entrance, and a doorbell with a camera was beside the front door.

Most of the homes in the neighborhood have cameras, said James Walker, who lives in the neighborhood. Walker said investigators asked for copies of his security video from Saturday morning.

Metro on 12/15/2019