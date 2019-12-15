Man, 29, injured in northeast Arkansas shooting, police say

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday after he was found shot in Jonesboro, police said.

Police called to the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Street at about 1:45 a.m. discovered the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department states. Authorities said the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a local hospital.

No updates were available on the victim’s condition early Sunday afternoon, police spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

An investigation into the shooting remained open, according to authorities. Smith said no arrests had been made.