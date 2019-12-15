Sections
Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Karen Bass, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Schiff; former FBI Director James Comey; White House adviser Pam Bondi. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 12/15/2019

