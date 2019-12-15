NFL capsules

Broncos at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 10

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 64-55; Chiefs beat Broncos 30-6, Oct. 17, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(18) 106.9 RUSH 93.0 (27)

(29) 196.2 PASS 288.7 (4)

(27) 303.1 YARDS 381.7 (6)

(27) 18.2 POINTS 28.5 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(21) 115.2 RUSH 137.7 (28)

(6) 215.9 PASS 227.2 (12)

(12) 331.1 YARDS 364.9 (20)

(10) 20.1 POINTS 21.6 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Several playmakers for the Chiefs are looking for milestones. TE Travis Kelce needs 11 yards receiving for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. WR Mecole Hardman (6) needs one TD reception to set the Chiefs' rookie record. WR Tyreek Hill needs 85 yards receiving to hit 4,000 for his career.

Eagles at Redskins

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Eagles by 6

SERIES -- Redskins lead 86-78-5; Eagles beat Redskins 32-27, Sept. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(13) 118.7 RUSH 101.1 (20)

(17) 229.5 PASS 161.3 (32)

(17) 348.2 YARDS 262.4 (32)

(16) 22.8 POINTS 14.5 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(3) 89.6 RUSH 134.8 (27)

(17) 237.1 PASS 225.0 (11)

(11) 326.7 YARDS 359.8 (18)

(18) 23.2 POINTS 23.8 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Redskins RB Adrian Peterson keeps racking up record-breaking stats at the age of 34. He needs one more rushing TD to tie Walter Payton for fifth on the NFL all-time list.

Seahawks at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Panthers by 6

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 9-4; Seahawks beat Panthers 30-27, Nov. 25, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(3) 140.8 RUSH 118.9 (12)

(11) 243.2 PASS 222.6 (19)

(5) 384.0 YARDS 341.5 (21)

(6) 26.2 POINTS 23.1 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(13) 104.4 RUSH 139.2 (17)

(29) 271.2 PASS 234.8 (26)

(26) 375.6 YARDS 374.0 (23)

(22) 24.7 POINTS 27.7 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle QB Russell Wilson needs one victory to tie Tom Brady for the most by a quarterback in his first eight seasons with 86. Wilson also needs 349 passing yards to move past Matt Hasselbeck for the top spot in franchise history.

Patriots at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Patriots by 10

SERIES -- Patriots lead 16-9; Patriots beat Bengals 35-17, Oct. 10, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS BENGALS (RK)

(23) 96.2 RUSH 85.8 (28)

(9) 258.2 PASS 226.8 (18)

(15) 354.4 YARDS 312.6 (25)

(8) 26.0 POINTS 15.2 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(4) 93.0 RUSH 156.7 (32)

(2) 171.8 PASS 242.8 (19)

(1) 264.8 YARDS 399.5 (31)

(1) 12.9 POINTS 25.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH With the Patriots sputtering on offense, they have found other ways to win. New England has blocked four punts, which are the most blocks since the Philadelphia Eagles had four in 2014. The defense leads the league with 21 INTs and is sixth with 41 sacks.

Buccaneers at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Buccaneers by 51/2

SERIES -- Lions lead 31-27; Lions beat Bucs 24-21, Dec. 10, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. LIONS (RK)

(24) 94.6 RUSH 102.8 (19)

(2) 298.2 PASS 263.2 (7)

(3) 392.8 YARDS 366.0 (13)

(3) 29.1 POINTS 22.1 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. LIONS (RK)

(1) 75.5 RUSH 118.2 (23)

(31) 278.8 PASS 276.5 (30)

(17) 354.3 YARDS 394.7 (29)

(31) 29.3 POINTS 25.8 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions DE Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) is on a roll with 6 sacks in his past six games, which puts him at 7 on the season. The Buccaneers have allowed 41 sacks this season, which is tied for the eighth most in the league.

Bears at Packers

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 41/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 98-95-6; Packers beat Bears 10-3, Sept. 5, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(29) 84.8 RUSH 107.0 (19)

(28) 204.6 PASS 233.1 (14)

(29) 289.4 YARDS 340.1 (22)

(26) 18.7 POINTS 23.8 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(7) 96.3 RUSH 122.8 (25)

(13) 230.2 PASS 245.1 (22)

(10) 326.5 YARDS 367.9 (28)

(4) 17.8 POINTS 20.8 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears LB Khalil Mack has feasted on the Packers in four career games. Mack has accumulated 4 1/2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and a 27-yard interception return for a TD against Green Bay.

Dolphins at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Giants by 3

SERIES -- Giants lead 6-2; Giants beat Dolphins 31-24, Dec. 14, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(32) 67.3 RUSH 93.8 (26)

(23) 216.2 PASS 218.2 (22)

(30) 283.5 YARDS 312.0 (26)

(30) 17.0 POINTS 19.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(30) 141.1 RUSH 114.5 (20)

(23) 256.6 PASS 261.8 (26)

(30) 397.7 YARDS 376.3 (27)

(32) 30.7 POINTS 27.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Will the Giants reach a franchise low at home against the 3-10 Dolphins? It's a possibility. The Giants are on a franchise-record tying nine-game losing streak. But they have won their last three games against the Dolphins, including a 2007 game in London.

Texans at Titans

Noon

LINE -- Titans by 3

SERIES -- Titans lead 18-16; Texans beat Titans 34-17, Nov. 26, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. TITANS (RK)

(7) 130.2 RUSH 128.2 (8)

(10) 245.8 PASS 218.7 (21)

(9) 376.0 YARDS 346.9 (18)

(11) 24.4 POINTS 24.5 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. TITANS (RK)

(18) 109.5 RUSH 101.6 (10)

(27) 265.8 PASS 260.0 (25)

(25) 375.3 YARDS 361.6 (19)

(20) 23.8 POINTS 19.6 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Tennessee's offense is firing, and the Oakland Raiders were burned last week. The Titans had 552 yards, which were the most by the franchise since Nov. 10, 1991, and they averaged a franchise-record 9.36 yards per play. That average is the highest for a single game in the NFL this season.

Browns at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Browns by 3

SERIES -- Browns lead 33-14-3; Cardinals beat Browns 34-20, Nov. 1, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(9) 124.5 RUSH 110.8 (15)

(20) 222.3 PASS 213.6 (24)

(19) 346.8 YARDS 324.4 (24)

(21) 21.0 POINTS 20.9 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(26) 128.2 RUSH 120.5 (24)

(8) 217.8 PASS 294.2 (32)

(16) 346.0 YARDS 414.7 (32)

(15) 22.4 POINTS 28.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Cleveland RB Nick Chubb leads the NFL with 1,281 rushing yards, which are the most for a Cleveland back since Jamal Lewis had 1,304 in 2007. Chubb's 98.5 yards rushing per game are the best for a Browns back since Hall of Famer Jim Brown's 110.3 in 1965.

Jaguars at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Raiders by 61/2

SERIES -- Series tied 4-4; Raiders beat Jaguars 33-16, Oct. 23, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(14) 111.5 RUSH 120.7 (11)

(12) 239.7 PASS 234.2 (15)

(16) 351.2 YARDS 354.9 (14)

(28) 17.7 POINTS 19.8 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 141.1 RUSH 108.0 (15)

(14) 232.0 PASS 268.4 (28)

(23) 373.1 YARDS 376.4 (28)

(25) 25.9 POINTS 28.2 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH This is all about the spectacle of The Black Hole and Raider Nation's last hurrah in Oakland. The Coliseum has been one of the craziest venues to take in an NFL game for years, but this is the last game in Oakland before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.

Vikings at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Vikings by 1

SERIES -- Series tied 6-6; Vikings beat Chargers 31-14, Sept. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(4) 135.8 RUSH 97.2 (22)

(14) 239.1 PASS 278.5 (5)

(11) 374.9 YARDS 375.7 (10)

(7) 26.1 POINTS 22.2 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(11) 101.8 RUSH 108.2 (17)

(16) 236.6 PASS 196.6 (4)

(14) 338.4 YARDS 304.8 (4)

(7) 19.2 POINTS 19.3 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Minnesota is home to one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL. DE Danielle Hunter has 12½ sacks, which are tied for fourth in the league. He has 52½ career sacks after becoming the youngest player in history to reach 50 career sacks (25 years, 40 days) last week.

Rams at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Rams by 1

SERIES -- Series tied 17-17; Rams beat Cowboys 30-22, Jan. 12, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(21) 99.4 RUSH 124.1 (10)

(6) 276.8 PASS 306.8 (1)

(8) 376.2 YARDS 430.9 (1)

(12) 23.9 POINTS 25.7 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(12) 104.3 RUSH 109.8 (19)

(10) 221.2 PASS 216.4 (7)

(8) 325.5 YARDS 326.2 (9)

(11) 20.2 POINTS 20.5 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Can the Cowboys actually win a crucial game with all of their offensive weapons? The Cowboys have a 4,000-yard passer (Dak Prescott), 1,000-yard rusher (Ezekiel Elliott) and 1,000-yard receiver (Amari Cooper) in the same season for the first time in franchise history.

Falcons at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- 49ers by 11

SERIES -- 49ers lead 47-31-1; Falcons beat 49ers 41-13, Dec. 18, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(30) 80.8 RUSH 149.1 (2)

(3) 295.7 PASS 239.5 (13)

(7) 376.5 YARDS 388.6 (4)

(14) 23.1 POINTS 30.5 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(15) 108.0 RUSH 116.6 (22)

(24) 258.4 PASS 150.8 (1)

(21) 366.4 YARDS 267.4 (2)

(26) 26.4 POINTS 17.6 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Raheem Mostert has become the 49ers' No. 1 running back over the past two weeks. He ran for 69 yards and 1 TD on 10 carries, and also caught 2 passes for 40 yards and 1 TD vs. the Saints last week. He has 263 yards from scrimmage and 3 TDs in the past two games.

Bills at Steelers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Steelers by 1

SERIES -- Steelers lead 16-9; Steelers beat Bills 27-20, Dec. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(5) 135.3 RUSH 94.6 (24)

(27) 206.6 PASS 195.5 (31)

(20) 341.9 YARDS 290.1 (28)

(20) 21.1 POINTS 19.9 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(14) 105.3 RUSH 101.2 (9)

(3) 191.5 PASS 209.8 (5)

(3) 296.8 YARDS 311.0 (5)

(2) 16.3 POINTS 18.6 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Pay attention to second-year Buffalo QB Josh Allen's ball security. He has thrown just one interception in his past eight games, but he is facing a Steelers' defense that leads the NFL in sacks (48) and takeaways (33).

Colts at Saints

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Saints by 9

SERIES -- Saints lead 8-5; Saints beat Colts 27-21, Oct. 25, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(6) 133.4 RUSH 108.0 (16)

(25) 207.7 PASS 261.4 (8)

(22) 341.1 YARDS 369.4 (12)

(17) 22.8 POINTS 26.5 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(8) 99.7 RUSH 94.2 (5)

(22) 245.4 PASS 244.1 (20)

(15) 345.1 YARDS 338.3 (13)

(16) 22.7 POINTS 22.8 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Watch the Saints' defense in this matchup. New Orleans is 17th in the NFL in scoring defense and 13th in yards allowed, but the losses of starting DE Marcus Davenport and starting DT Sheldon Rankins to injuries for the rest of the season last week could put send the ranks tumbling.

Sports on 12/15/2019