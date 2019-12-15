100 years ago

Dec. 15, 1919

ROGERS -- The annual session of the Arkansas conference of the Methodist Episcopal church closed here tonight with the announcement of the appointment of ministers for 1920 by Bishop William A. Quayle of St. Louis. The conference has been in session here since Friday, with 40 ministers and 30 laymen in attendance.

50 years ago

Dec. 15, 1969

FAYETTEVILLE -- "Ask me a question, go on ask me anything." That's how one of the University of Arkansas contestants who will appear on television's GE College Bowl December 27 greets his friends. In addition to the barrage of helpful "tests" from friends, the U of A team has been asked about 2,000 practice questions in drill sessions.

25 years ago

Dec. 15, 1994

• The Little Rock Board of Directors passed a 1995 budget Wednesday after deciding at the last minute to bail out the local bus system and help expand the Arkansas Arts Center. Directors gave the Arts Center an additional $250,000 but argued sharply before agreeing to hand Central Arkansas Transit Authority $170,000 more than originally planned.

10 years ago

Dec. 15, 2009

• The Southern Good Faith Fund issued a call Monday for the state to find more money to help match low-income Arkansans' college savings. Mike Leach, the fund's public policy director, said the "Aspiring Scholars" program is growing and the current state funds aren't enough to sustain the matches. The program was created by Act 597 in 2007 by the Legislature at the urging of the fund, Leach said. It calls for the state to provide matching dollars to low-income Arkansans with 529 college-savings accounts, which provide for tax-free withdrawals from the fund for education-related purposes.

Metro on 12/15/2019