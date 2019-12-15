Patriots find third-place push

Little Rock Parkview looked drained at times during the first half of Saturday's game against Baptist Prep, but the Patriots summoned enough energy in the second half to salvage a third-place finish at the Jammin' for Jackets Tournament.

Sophomore forward Cameron Wallace scored 12 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 3 shots as Parkview outlasted the Eagles 58-50 at George Cirks Arena.

A day after pouring in a career-high 36 points, senior forward Ryan Gordon had 11 points and 6 rebounds while junior guard Christian Winkler also added 11 points for the Patriots (4-4), who bounced back after dropping an 83-70 decision to the Bryant Hornets.

"Sometimes we're not going to look how we want to look," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "They're still trying to figure me out, and I'm still trying to figure them out. But the one thing that I can say about them is that they play hard."

Parkview also kept Eagles sharpshooter Hudson Likens from having another huge night. The junior had 35 points in a loss to Mills in the other semifinal Friday, then knocked down his first four shots Saturday. But the Patriots threw multiple defenders at him every time he touched the ball after that and he finished with 16 points.

Senior forward Brooks Spoon added 12 points for Baptist Prep (4-6), which shot 17 of 41 (41%) while Parkview went 21 of 50 (42%).

The Patriots held a 26-23 lead at halftime but increased that margin to 34-24 after the first four minutes of the second half. Back-to-back baskets from Wallace gave Parkview a 48-36 advantage.

Baptist Prep cut its deficit to seven on a pair of occasions, with the final instance coming after a layup from senior forward Andrew Evans made it 55-48 with 2:32 left.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 42,

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 40

A Dylan Session dunk with 2:50 left gave Hall its first lead since early in the first half, and the Warriors made it hold up in the consolation bracket final.

Junior forward Brock Wesley had 13 points, and senior forward Ja'Core Williams added 9 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals for Hall (2-3), which finished 18-of-38 shooting.

Sophomore guard Cody Robinson scored 13 points, and senior guard Karter Allen ended with 10 for Central (3-3), which used a 9-0 run in the first half to take a 24-19 lead into the locker room but faltered after hitting just 6 of 21 shots in the second half. The Tigers were 15 of 41 from the floor for the game.

Central did have a chance to tie it after senior guard Jeremiah Jones was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.1 seconds left, but he split the first two free throws before being called for a violation after intentionally missing the third foul shot.

LITTLE ROCK FAIR 56,

LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 53

A 9-0 run early in the second half helped Fair salvage a seventh-place finish.

Junior guard Kamal Polite had 20 points and senior forward Jamison Bracy had 11 for Fair (5-3), which shot 17 of 28 for the game and outrebounded the Lions 30-19. Senior forward Jailon Tyson contributed 11 rebounds for the War Eagles.

Senior forward Traevon Darrough had 17 points and eight rebounds for McClellan (1-6).

