Police pursuit ends with drive into Beaver Lake, drowning

by Dale Ellis | Today at 6:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF GRAY DAY Clouds hang low Wednesday morning March 20 2019 at Beaver Lake in the Prairie Creek area.

A man drowned and two women are in custody after a police pursuit Saturday night in Lowell and ended up in Beaver Lake, according to a press release from the Lowell Police Department.

According to the release, Lowell police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Old Wire Road and Nail Avenue about 10:59 p.m. when the officer’s car was nearly struck by a passing Dodge Ram pickup. Police pursued the pickup, which initially pulled over, but then fled as the officer was getting out of his patrol vehicle, leading police on a pursuit that turned east on Arkansas 264 toward Hickory Creek and Beaver Lake.

When the highway dead-ended at a boat ramp, the release said, the driver of the truck — identified as 24-year-old Carlos Martinez by the Benton County sheriff’s office — drove into the lake, ending up about 50 yards offshore. At that point, Martinez and two female passengers exited the truck and began swimming. One woman swam to shore and was taken into custody by Lowell officers, while two other officers went into the lake after the other woman and Martinez.

The woman was apprehended in the water and taken to shore, but Martinez swam away from officers, the release said. Martinez soon began to struggle, apparently because of the water temperature. After a short time, the release said, Martinez went under water and did not resurface.

According to the release, the two women were treated for hypothermia and were taken to the Benton County jail with charges pending. They have not been identified.

Lt. Paul Pillaro, public information officer for the Lowell Police Department, said water rescue personnel later recovered Martinez’s body from the water.

