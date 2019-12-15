Purple power

Jess Essex (left) and Glen Chase scan the sky for ducks from their duck blind on Mill Bayou.

MILL BAYOU -- Deer hunters have killed 972 does in Arkansas County this season.

I wish they had killed the one that ran in front of my truck at 4:30 a.m. Thursday while Glen Chase and I traveled to the Purple Hull Society's first meeting of the season at Mill Bayou.

The Purple Hull Society is a group of waterfowlers that hunts only with 16-gauge shotguns. The name comes from the purple shotgun shells associated with the gauge.

Besides Chase and I, the group consists of Jim Rowe of DeWitt, Connie Meskimen of Hot Spring County, Andy Lock of DeWitt and Jess "The Undertaker" Essex of DeWitt. Brad Hendricks of Little Rock, who retired his 12-gauge in favor of the 16, is a member at-large.

Scheduled to join the Purple Hull Society on Thursday was Bobby McGehee of Little Rock, dean of graduate studies at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. His induction was postponed due to last-minute administrative duties at UAMS.

For Chase and I, the meeting was nearly aborted near Humnoke when a doe bolted across the highway in front of my Ram pickup. It destroyed my bumper, grille and washer fluid reservoir, but miraculously did not damage anything vital. The temperature gauge remained stable for the duration of the trip, which deepens my appreciation for this fine vehicle. It was my third deer collision since 1990. The other two disabled their respective trucks for weeks.

Stung by years of ridicule over his equipment being in perpetual disrepair, Essex was in full fighting trim for this meeting. Instead of the stammering surface drive motor that stranded us in the middle of the bayou last year, a purring 25-horsepower Yamaha adorned his boat transom. He also had undertaken considerable expense to excavate an access channel deep and wide enough to accommodate a Carnival cruise ship.

Because of Meskimen's needling, Essex also forsook the ceremonial Placing of the Sentimental Decoys while ducks try to land. This time, a spread of nonsentimental decoys were already set. The motor did not quit, and geysers did not gush from hull leaks. If not for the deer collision, it would have been an unnervingly stodgy beginning for a Purple Hull hunt.

We took our usual positions in the blind. Meskimen sat at one end of the blind to my left. Audrey, Meskimen's Labrador retriever, sat on the dog platform. Chase sat to my right, and Essex sat at the far end of the blind to Chase's right.

Meskimen had a Remington Model 11, which was Remington's version of the Browning Auto-5. His ammo was Hevi-Shot, which derailed his hunt last season. The charges were too weak to eject wads from the barrel. He gave it another chance because of Hevi-Shot's lethality.

I used a Japanese-made Browning Auto-5 Sweet Sixteen with three loads. I had a few Federal shells loaded with 15/16 ounce of No. 4 steel, a box of Kent shells loaded with 1 ounce of No. 5 Bismuth, and a few rounds of Kent No. 5 tungsten-iron. Chase had a 1950s vintage Belgian Browning Standard 16 with No. 4 steel, and Essex used his trusty Savage Model 311 side-by-side with Federal No. 4 steel.

We watched reverently as the last full moon of the decade dipped below the horizon.

At shooting light we sat silently, listening jealously as nearby hunters fired rapidly. Instead of landing in our spread, the ducks that flew over landed in a slough away from the far side of the bayou. Our spread was no match for live decoys in sheltered water.

Even so, we got a few chances. Lesser scaup strafed the holes in singles and pairs. Small groups of gadwalls occasionally flared over the decoys. When the pattern became evident, we resolved to take any available shot. It came when three scaup buzzed us at low altitude. Chase splashed one, and I got another with a tungsten-iron load.

In stark contrast to my steel loads, the tungsten killed the duck decisively. I switched to steel thereafter, mainly to get rid of it. I fired at a gadwall that hung suspended for a moment as it tried to reverse course. What should have been a certain kill scarcely cut feathers. That was the extent of the action except for the passing shots that we missed.

Conversation filled the voids. It is curious how the tone and subject matter of duck blind talk changes over the years as friends become more familiar and more comfortable with each other. Much as we'd like to share, those conversations must remain in the blind.

However, Essex and Meskimen did squabble when Meskimen waxed eloquently about his Model 48 Franchi semiautomatic shotgun.

"It's a cheap piece of junk that tries to dismantle itself with every shot," Essex said. "Meskimen has to take two shotguns on every hunt so he'll always have one that works."

"Who would ever expect to be lectured by 'The Undertaker' about broken equipment?" Meskimen retorted.

The meeting adjourned with three ducks in the bag. The next meeting will take place in The Shooting Grounds, Essex's name for Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks

The author used several different non-toxic loads with his 16-gauge shotgun.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks

Glen Chase and Jess Essex brought Savage Model 311 shotguns to Thursday’s Purple Hull Society duck hunt.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks

Audrey, Connie Meskimen’s Labrador retriever, plunges in after a gadwall.

