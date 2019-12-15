SAU sets out to raise $22.3M

Southern Arkansas University has started a campaign to raise about $22.3 million over five years.

A major focus of the effort will be to strengthen the SAU Foundation endowment, which annually provides resources for scholarships, academic enrichment activities, professorships and athletics, according to SAU.

"We must remain forward thinking and innovative in a highly competitive world," SAU President Trey Berry said in a news release.

The campaign comes at a time when universities across the country are getting fewer funds from state legislatures and competing for students from a smaller overall pool of college-bound students.

The money raised from the SAU campaign would touch six areas at the 3,745-student university, officials said in the announcement. They are student enrichment, faculty/staff support, athletics, facilities, student life/community engagement and program opportunities.

According to the campaign website, money would go for a number of projects, including:

• Modernizing three of the university's oldest residence halls: Greene Hall, Talley Hall and Talbot Hall.

• Renovating the first floor of Wilson Hall, home of the university's new cybersecurity program.

• Enhancing the sound, lighting, seating and stage area of Harton Theatre, the university's largest venue for theater productions, lectures and concerts.

• Upgrading the seating and schematics of the W.T. Watson Gymnasium; constructing additional seating in the north end zone at Wilkins Football Stadium among other renovations; and enhancing the baseball and softball fields, which include changing from natural to turf.

• Constructing an additional stable facility to accommodate the university's growing rodeo team, as well as provide additional parking for Story Arena.

• Relocating and restoring the historic Ozmer and Alexander homes, creating a late 19th century replica farmstead as a learning environment for the campus and community.

• Creating or modernizing classrooms and laboratories with the latest technology.

• Providing more endowments for staff members and scholarships for students.

The campaign website lists specific projects, with cost estimates, at this link: https://sauloveandloyalty.com.

SAU publicly announced the campaign Dec. 6-7 during an event to generate attention for the fundraising effort and to hear officials, staff members, students and alumni talk about SAU's accomplishments.

Eboni Edwards, a senior performing arts major from Pine Bluff, focused her remarks on scholarships, saying they can make a difference.

"No matter the subject or career plan, scholarships are the way to our future," said Edwards in the university's news release.

Abdel Bachri, dean of the College of Science and Engineering, said he has witnessed the support of the administration, alumni and industry partners.

"As dean, I realize the tremendous role donors play in helping us build a program from the ground up. The support the College receives from donors is amazing."

State Desk on 12/15/2019