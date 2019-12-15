Tigers put an end to 31-game streak

Eastern Kentucky guard Jomaru Brown (11) attempts to pass the ball as Louisville guard Ryan McMahon (30) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Even the newcomers on Memphis' freshmen-laden roster who didn't play in a loss to Tennessee last year understood the importance of avenging that defeat.

The 13th-ranked Tigers got their revenge Saturday. Not only did Memphis beat its in-state rival, it snapped the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team and prevented Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes from reaching a career milestone.

Damion Baugh sank a three-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers outlasted No. 19 Tennessee 51-47 to end the Volunteers' 31-game home winning streak.

"We came in with a little chip on our shoulders to get some revenge," said freshman D.J. Jeffries, who scored 11 points and assisted on Baugh's go-ahead basket. "We did that and I couldn't be more happy with the guys."

Tyler Harris also scored 11 points and Baugh added 10 for Memphis (9-1), which found a way to win despite scoring just five points in the game's first 12 minutes.

Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 for Tennessee (7-2). The Vols shot 25% -- their lowest field-goal percentage of Barnes' five-year tenure -- and were just 4 of 26 from three-point range.

"You need to let this loss hit you, but you can't let it bog you down," Tennessee forward John Fulkerson said. "You've got to know how it feels to lose, but then you've got to just forget about it and be on to the next game."

Tennessee's loss prevented Barnes from becoming the seventh active Division I coach to reach 700 victories. Barnes' 699 career wins include a 94-84 victory at Memphis last year that was most notable for comments made in the aftermath.

Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway said Tennessee players approached Memphis' bench late in the game "with their fists balled." When Barnes said a few days later that the NCAA should consider penalizing players for flopping, Hardaway perceived those comments to be directed at Memphis and called them "kind of low class."

That crowd may have made an early impact as Memphis scored just five points in the first 12 minutes and went 10-plus minutes without making a basket during one stretch.

In other Top 25 games, Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville (10-1) shot 63% in both halves to blow out visiting Eastern Kentucky 99-67. ... David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and No. 2 Kansas (9-1) overwhelmed Missouri-Kansas City 98-57 in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center. ... Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky (8-1) to a 67-53 victory over visiting Georgia Tech. ... Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and No. 10 Oregon (8-2) outlasted No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in overtime. ... J' Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and No. 12 Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis 67-61 in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena in Birgmingam. ... Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put No. 14 Dayton in control as the Flyers pulled away to a 78-47 victory over Drake. ... Corey Kispert scored 18 points, Filip Petrusev added 16 and No. 6 Gonzaga withstood No. 15 Arizona's furious late rally for an 84-80 victory in Tucson, Ariz. ... Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists and No. 16 Michigan State (7-3) defeated Oakland 72-49 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ... Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead No. 18 Butler's balanced scoring attack in a 66-41 romp over Southern in Indianapolis. ... Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 20 Villanova won its season-high fourth consecutive game by holding off Delaware 78-70 at the Prudential Center. ... Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights upset the No. 22 Pirates 68-48 in Piscataway, N.J. ... Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat No. 23 Xavier 80-78.

SOUTHLAND MEN

PEPPERDINE 92,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79

Eddy Kayouloud scored 18 points to lead four University of Central Arkansas players with 10 or more points in a loss to Pepperdine (5-6) on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.

Jared Chatham, Hayden Koval and Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points each for UCA (1-9). Kameron Edwards scored a game-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor to Pepperdine, which got 17 points from Colbey Ross, 13 points from Kessler Edwards and 11 points from Skylar Chavez.

SWAC MEN

OREGON STATE 80, UAPB 46

Oregon State shot 67% (16 of 24) from the floor in the first half, including 5-of-9 shooting from the three-point line, as the Beavers (8-1) defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8) at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Marquell Carter scored 13 points to lead UAPB, while Dequan Morris added 11. Tres Tinkle went 8 of 12 from the floor, including 3 three-pointers, to finish with 26 points for Oregon State. Ethan Thompson had 21 points for the Beavers, Jarod Lucas chipped in with 12 and Kylor Kelley added 11.

SUN BELT WOMEN

MEMPHIS 78,

ARKANSAS STATE 50

A 19-0 run spanning six minutes over the second and third quarters led Memphis (6-4) over Arkansas State University (3-6) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis.

Kayla Williams and Jada Ford scored 13 points each for Arkansas State.

Sports on 12/15/2019