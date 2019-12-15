Twins enjoy creating, sharing Christmas-themed dioramas

When Tyrone Thomas and his twin brother, Tyson, started building table-top gingerbread Christmas dioramas about six years ago, the hardest thing about the task was keeping the houses from falling down.

“When we first started, I just used the frosting that comes with the kit, but it was a little tiring because the houses just kept falling down,” Tyrone said. “But me and my brother are close, so we would just have fun with it.

“But we discovered that hot glue makes everything better. It kept our houses together and is a lot less messy. We still use the frosting for the candy, or we will use hot glue for it, too.”

Tyrone and his brother build Christmas dioramas, made up of gingerbread houses and candy, then donate the dioramas to various preschools, nursing homes and a pharmacy in Benton.

“My brother was working in a nursing home as a cook, and we just decided to start building the houses and decided to donate them and make somebody happy,” Tyrone said. “There is no telling what people are going through this time of the year, and this is something that puts a smile on their faces and makes them happy.”

Tyrone said it usually takes three or four months to find a place to donate the dioramas. He said the brothers will call around to various places to find an organization that will accept the creation.

“And if they don’t accept it this year, maybe they will accept it the next,” Tyrone said. “We understand the hesitation because some people want to try to get something over on someone, or they think it’s a trick or a scam.

“It is something that me and my brother love doing, and we are not looking for money compensation, recognition or anything like that. It is just something we like doing this time of the year.”

Tyson and Tyrone used to work together at Friendship Community Care, a day care in Bryant. Tyson said that was the first place the pair donated their dioramas.

“It is just a hobby that we like to do and something that we like doing together — spending time with each other,” Tyson said. “Hopefully, it lifts their spirits. … It is just something different to donate.”

Tyrone said that in years past, he and his brother have built dioramas for Halloween and Valentine’s Day, but those weren’t donated. He said they just wanted to see how the different scenes would look.

“Hopefully, this coming year, we will be able to do different holidays,” Tyson said.

Tyrone said each diorama takes about one or two days to make, even just a few hours if they can both work on it at the same time.

“Our last one, we started about 4 p.m., and we didn’t get done till 2 a.m. the next day,” Tyrone said. “The material doesn’t cost that much, about $20 to $45 at the most, depending on how big we want it.

“All the money comes from our pocket.”

Tyson said that right now, the pair use gingerbread kits to build the houses, but next year, they plan to make their own gingerbread and build from that.

“We have gotten a lot better than we used to be,” Tyson said. “We used to do just one village, but now we have trains, big houses and things like that.”

Tyrone said he doesn’t spend a lot of time with preplanning a diorama or mapping it out for what he wants it to look like. Instead, most of the creation is done on the fly.

“Once we get started, we just go with it,” Tyrone said. “If it looks good to us, we’re quite sure it will look good to everyone else. … We might come up with a theme in our head, and then once we start building it, it might go a different way.”

Tyrone lives in Shannon Hills, and his brother lives in Benton. They are originally from Magnolia, having graduated from Magnolia High School.

“Either he will come over here, or I will go to his house,” Tyrone said. “We will meet up and start building on it until we get done with it.”

This year, the brothers donated their dioramas to the Baptist Health Preschool Center in Little Rock.

“This year, we took it to one of the kids’ classrooms, and they really loved it. Their eyes lit up so much,” Tyrone said. “The principal said they were impressed, and it looked awesome. … That’s all we want.”

As kids, Tyrone said, he and his brother were always pretty creative.

“This right here has been our biggest project that we have done,” Tyrone said. “Growing up, we had a small business where we were drawing on T-shirts, drawing pictures or words on shirts or on clothes.

“We just drew on them for the little kids, just as a project.”

Tyrone said Christmastime has always been a special time for him and his brother, and that’s one reason why they chose to take on this project.

“I just enjoyed spending a little extra time with my brother,” Tyrone said. “One year, we had a train display that was donated to Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton.

“We have always been close, but since we have gotten married, we don’t spend as much time together as we used to,” Tyson said. “[The project] has brought us a little closer, and it gives us something to do together and something to look forward to.

“We have already made plans for next year.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.