Violence floods Beirut streets

A Lebanese riot officer fires rubber bullets toward anti-government protesters Saturday as they try to enter Parliament Square in downtown Beirut.

BEIRUT -- Lebanese security forces fired tear gas Saturday and clashed with men who tried to attack the anti-government protest camp in Beirut, setting off street confrontations that lasted for hours. The clashes marked some of the worst in the capital since demonstrations began two months ago.

The clashes started when dozens of men, some wearing masks, pelted security forces with stones and threw firecrackers at them on one edge of the protest camp.

The security forces fired tear gas to keep the men away, but clashes continued. Riot police fired intense volleys of tear gas, some of the heaviest in two months. What started as a limited confrontation at one edge of the protest camp turned into protracted street clashes that also involved anti-government protesters.

The rise in tensions flares as politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government. Consultations between the president and parliamentary blocs to name a prime minister are just two days away.

Protesters have been calling for a new government unaffiliated with establishment political parties. The government headed by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned Oct. 29, two weeks after the nationwide protests began.

Hundreds of protesters returned to the epicenter of the protests after hours of clashes with security forces. TV station LBC showed dozens of people chanting against the security forces, accusing them of excessive force. Some chanted against Hariri returning as prime minister. He is emerging as the favorite candidate despite all the political bickering.

The violence Saturday started when young men attacked the anti-government protest camp. The attackers chanted "Shiite Shiite" and approached the protest camp in central Beirut from a neighborhood known as a stronghold for supporters of the Shiite Amal and Hezbollah groups.

It was the second time in a week that pro-Hezbollah and Amal supporters tried to attack the protest camp, angered by demonstrators' criticism of their leaders.

Later on Saturday, hundreds of anti-government protesters, including women, gathered outside parliament, also in central Beirut, and several people attacked the rally, prompting security forces to fire tear gas to push them back.

The attack took place only a few yards from the protest, and the anti-government demonstrators were dispersed to side streets as tear gas filled the area. The attackers once again pelted security forces with stones. Dozens of protesters had traveled to Beirut from the northern city of Tripoli to take part in the parliament rally.

The clashes spread to streets surrounding the protest, engulfing the area with smoke from the tear gas. Security forces chased protesters around central Beirut, some firing several volleys of tear gas from armored vehicles.

The National News Agency reported that some shop windows in the commercial part of Beirut were smashed by vandals. An Associated Press reporter saw one security member injured in an eye by a stone thrown by a protester.

Recently, the anti-protesters accused activists who organize discussions under the name "the Hub" of hosting critics of Hezbollah and calling for normalization with Israel. Last week, some lobbed firecrackers and burned a tent in the protest camp. On Saturday, critics of the attack organized a rally in support of the Hub, but canceled it shortly before the attempted attack.

A preacher from the neighborhood mosque appealed to the men who attempted the attack to retreat. TV station LBC said officials from Hezbollah and Amal arrived on the scene to contain the situation. A tense calm ensued as security was tightened.

Riot police in Beirut dodge fireworks thrown by supporters of the Shiite Amal and Hezbollah groups who tried to attack an anti-government protest camp Saturday. The attack set off street confrontations that went on for hours. Unrest has grown as Lebanese politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1215lebanon/.

