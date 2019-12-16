Arkansas man dies after 2 consecutive wrecks, state police say

A 50-year-old Portia man died after he was involved in two consecutive wrecks, state police said.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said state police believe, based on preliminary findings, that Scott Hilburn was on a motor scooter Saturday night that was struck from behind.

Hilburn then stood up and made his way back to the highway, Sadler said. According to a state police preliminary crash summary, he walked into the inside lane of U.S. 67 around 9:40 p.m., and a Pontiac traveling south struck him.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 473 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.