Arkansas woman, 80, dies after northeast Arkansas wreck, authorities say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
An 80-year-old Jonesboro woman died after an SUV she was riding in Thursday was struck by a pickup truck, authorities said.
A GMC Acadia was traveling west on U.S. 63 in Jonesboro when it tried to turn left onto Craighead County Road 118 just before 5:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.
The Acadia entered the path of an oncoming GMC pickup, according to the summary, and Carolyn Kendrick, a passenger in the Acadia, died. The vehicle’s 56-year-old driver was listed as injured.
Troopers described conditions were clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.
At least 473 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
