Company acquires 8 Arkansas concrete plants

SRM Concrete, a privately held company based in Nashville, Tenn., has acquired eight concrete production plants in central Arkansas from Argos USA, a subsidiary of Colombia-based Argos S.A.
The locations include Alexander, Benton, Cabot, Conway, Jacksonville, Little Rock, Mabelvale and North Little Rock. Together, the Arkansas plants employ 73 people. Employment levels will remain unchanged, according to SRM spokesman Mike Terry.
The acquisition was part of a larger transaction that also saw the company acquire Argos concrete production plants in August and Savannah, Ga.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Richmond, Va., Terry said.
