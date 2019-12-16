• Mike Strain, agriculture commissioner in Louisiana, said social media posts helped lead to the arrest of four men on charges they stole, shot and killed two Asian water buffalo owned by a rancher in Plaquemines Parish.

• Timothy LeMonds, spokesman for the Madison School District in Wisconsin, said a staff member was put on leave after some high school students found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.

• George Randolph Jeffery, 59, a former Georgia judge, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was accused of having a sexual online relationship with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl but who was actually the girl's father who, himself, is accused of molesting her while posing as her online.

• Jazmine Headley, 24, who sued New York City after an online video showed police officers pulling her 18-month-old son out of her arms as they responded to a call about a dispute with a security guard, will receive $625,000 from the city.

• Dustin Lee Crow, 30, and his wife, Samantha Crow, 30, both of Noble, La., face multiple counts of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery against victims younger than 13.

• Chad Bianco, Riverside County sheriff, said two deputies, who were in uniform, were ignored for five minutes as they tried to order at a California Starbucks before they decided to leave, prompting the company to apologize and launch an internal investigation.

• Christine Ingrassia, a Democratic alderwoman in St. Louis, said officials voted to ban local veterinarians from declawing cats, which involves slicing through bone to amputate the first segment of a cat's toes, a procedure animal advocates call cruel and unnecessary.

• Logan Cale Norton faces several charges and citations after Glencoe, Ala., fire officials said he jumped into the fire chief's marked vehicle while the chief was responding to a call, took off with the emergency lights still on and attempted to hit another patrol vehicle during a chase with police, all while narrating the pursuit on the dashboard camera.

• Ryan Sharpe, 38, accused of killing three men and wounding a fourth, was found guilty of first-degree murder in one of the deaths after he pleaded innocent by reason of insanity, telling authorities in Louisiana that the government told him to commit the killings.

