The World in Brief

Deadly earthquake strikes Philippines

DAVAO, Philippines -- A strong earthquake jolted the southern Philippines on Sunday, killing at least one person and causing a three-story building to collapse, setting off a search for people feared to have been trapped inside, officials said.

The magnitude 6.9 quake struck an area about 3.7 miles northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province at a depth of 18 miles, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The area has been battered by a series of powerful quakes in recent months.

A child was killed in a village in Davao del Sur's Matanao town when a wall of her house tumbled down as the ground shook and hit her in the head, officials said.

Davao del Sur Gov. Douglas Cagas said a three-story building housing a grocery store collapsed in downtown Padada during the quake, trapping an unspecified number of people inside. Search and rescue efforts were underway, he told the DZMM radio network, adding that an unknown number of people were injured in his province.

Iran says it foiled second cyberattack

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time "aimed at spying on government intelligence."

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a short Twitter post that the alleged attack was "identified and defused by a cybersecurity shield," and that the "spying servers were identified and the hackers were also tracked." He did not elaborate.

On Wednesday, Jahromi told the official Islamic Republic News Agency that a "massive" and "governmental" cyberattack also targeted Iran's electronic infrastructure. He provided no specifics on the purported attack except to say it was also defused and that a report would be released.

On Tuesday, the minister dismissed reports of hacking operations targeting Iranian banks, including local media reports that accounts of millions of customers of Iranian banks were hacked.

This is not the first time Iran says it has defused a cyberattack, though it has disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus, widely believed to be a joint U.S.-Israeli creation, disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country's nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Lion, leopard cubs seized in Indonesia

PEKANBARU, Indonesia -- Indonesian police said Sunday that they have arrested two men suspected of being part of a ring that poaches and trades in endangered animals and seized from them several lion and leopard cubs and dozens of turtles.

One of the suspects, identified only as Yatno, was arrested Saturday in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province, after picking up suspicious boxes from a speedboat at a port in Dumai district, said Andri Sudarmadi, Riau police's chief detective.

Police found boxes containing four lion cubs, a leopard cub and 58 turtles in his van. The turtles and the leopard cub are listed as critically endangered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, while the lion cubs are listed as endangered.

Yatno's arrest led police to capture another suspect who was planning to sell the smuggled wildlife to a trader on Java island, Sudarmadi said at a news conference. The second suspect was identified only by his initials, IS.

Sudarmadi said that the two men were allegedly part of an international trafficking syndicate and that they bought the haul from a smuggler in Malaysia.

Students, police hurt in India protest

NEW DELHI -- Police fired tear gas and struck demonstrators with batons on Sunday in India's capital city, where thousands, including students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, protested against a new law that will give citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from several neighboring countries.

The third day of what had been a peaceful demonstration against the law, passed by India's Parliament last week, descended into chaos Sunday afternoon. Three buses were set on fire, police officials said.

Chinmoy Biswal, a top police official, said six police personnel were injured in the melee in an upscale enclave of south Delhi.

Student organizers blamed outsiders for the violence.

"We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent," they said in a statement. "We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence."

Many of the injured students were taken to nearby hospitals, including Holy Family, where about 26 students were treated, according to Father George, the hospital's spokesman.

The escalation came as authorities in India's northeastern state of Assam on the border with Bangladesh, where violence broke out after the law's passage. Five people have been killed in ongoing protests over the law that, for the first time in Indian history, grants citizenship on the basis of religion.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP

Residents and rescuers in Padada in the southern Philippines view the damage Sunday after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the area. The collapse of a three-story building in Padada set off a search for survivors.

Photo by AP/Anupam Nath

A child in Gauhati, India, prays Sunday at a gathering held in memory of those killed during recent protests in the northeastern state of Assam.

A Section on 12/16/2019