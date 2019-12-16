Lawmen investigate after body found

Pulaski County deputies are investigating the death of a man who was found near railroad tracks northwest of Maumelle, a spokesman said Sunday night.
A Union Pacific railroad employee reported finding the body of an adult around 7 p.m. near Arkansas 365 and Mountain Crest Drive, sheriff's spokesman Mitch McCoy said.
Criminal investigation division investigators went to the area and were working to determine whether the death was a homicide, McCoy said.
The identity of the man was not immediately released.
Mountain Crest Drive is in the northern portion of Pulaski County northwest of Maumelle.
