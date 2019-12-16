Library loses its appetite for food ban

The Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library System is shown in this 2014 file photo.

A new food and beverage policy at the William F. Laman Library System in North Little Rock didn't sit well with patrons, and adults started leaving trash around the library in what the staff viewed as acts of defiance, library officials said.

Last week, members of the library board of trustees amended the system's food and beverage policy to again allow outside food and drink in designated zones inside the libraries. Last month, the board had banned all food and drinks in the libraries.

"Sometimes I think administration -- whether it's boards, whether it's me, whether it's middle management -- you have to be careful when you formulate policies that affect your general staff when you are not the one on the front lines day to day," said Crystal Gates, executive director of the library system.

For a long time, the library system had a relaxed policy when it came to food and drink inside the library, Gates said. It generally was "don't bring in a big meal," she said. "Clean up after yourself, and don't eat in the computer lab or the gallery spaces."

About a month ago, library officials decided to implement the new rule: no outside food or drink in any library facilities. Gates said the library system sought that change in policy to help maintain its facilities long-term.

It "was not well-received," she said.

The library staff noticed that adults were sneaking in food and drinks, using their jackets, backpacks, purses or other means to hide the items.

"I have been telling people about our new 'no outside food' policy as I see them bringing it in," Carol Kirkpatrick, adult event coordinator at the Laman Library, wrote in an email to Gates. "Most of the time they have simply put it in their backpacks and then opened it once they get to the area they are going to."

The staff also noticed patrons creating bigger messes under the new policy than they had under the old one.

"We started to notice they were just leaving trash everywhere," Kirkpatrick said Friday.

Gates said officials believe the messes were intentional.

"I didn't interview them and ask them 'What is your motive?' but the staff were sharing concerns that they could tell by body language and words that the messes were intentional," she said.

The revelation led to several follow-up questions from the board.

"I never imagined bringing food to the library when I was younger," library board member Kim Drake said.

Gates said it became clear that the "no outside food and drink" policy was alienating the system's homeless patrons.

"I saw one of our regular unsheltered neighbors who comes in almost every day eating food that she was fortunate to have gotten from outside the library," Kirkpatrick wrote in a Nov. 21 email to Gates. "I did not have the heart to tell her she couldn't eat it, but I did ask her to take it upstairs to the cafe area. She was glad to do that."

Students who are home-schooled and sometimes spend the entire day in the library were unintentionally targeted by the policy, Gates said.

"A student was here for the day and was eating her lunch (meatloaf and peas) in a Tupperware container," library associate Jill Brun wrote in a Nov. 21 email to Gates. "I asked her to go to the rotunda upstairs to eat as she had nowhere else to go to eat and was here for the day to study. I feel this was the best customer service in my heart."

Library staffers repeatedly voiced their hopes that the policy would change and said they didn't want to enforce it.

"We felt like it would be kinder to the homeless or unsheltered to [let them] bring food in," Kirkpatrick said.

Gates said the staff's sentiment didn't surprise her.

"At the end of the day, you've got to lay your head down at night," she said. "The staff have a heart for our patrons, and they were really having a hard time enforcing a 'no outside food or drink' policy when they see these patrons every day. They know their names, they know their circumstances, and they know if you enforce that [policy] to a degree where they have to leave, then where does that leave patrons?"

Those consequences weren't what Gates wanted for the library system.

"I don't want us to limit library access to the very people who need it the most," she said.

Kirkpatrick said the library is already seeing positive changes after the food and beverage policy was amended.

"They don't seem to mind near as much when we tell them about the designated zones," he said. "We aren't finding those big messes anymore."

