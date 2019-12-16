Little Rock man, 22, shot in head with flare gun, police say; suspect in custody

A Bryant man is in custody after authorities say he shot another man Friday in Little Rock with a flare gun.

Darius Crawford, 20, faces charges of first-degree battery and tampering with evidence, according to a Little Rock police report.

Byron Foster, 22, told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend around 3:15 p.m. at her house in the 3800 block of Bowers Street.

Her ex-boyfriend, Crawford, saw the argument, Foster said. He told police Crawford got a flare gun from his car, according to the report, and shot Foster in the head.

Police detained Crawford, who told authorities he approached Foster in a fighting stance after seeing him grab his girlfriend. He said Foster also seemed ready to fight, the report states.

Crawford told police he then shot Foster in the head with a flare gun and threw the shell of the flare out the car window while driving away.

Online records show he was in the Pulaski County jail early Monday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bond.