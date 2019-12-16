Man tried to abduct woman on Northwest Arkansas trail, authorities say

The Branchwood Recreation Center is shown in this 2018 file photo. (Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista)

BELLA VISTA -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to abduct a woman on a walking trail near the Branchwood Recreation Center.

Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city, said the incident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday.

"The woman was walking on the Branchwood trail on the west side of the city," Lapp said. "She got away from him and he ran off into the woods."

Lapp said the woman did not report any injuries.

A post on the police department's Facebook page said officers are searching for a white man of medium build wearing a gray jogging suit.