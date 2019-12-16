PHOTOS: Blue Umbrella sells handmade items by Arkansas artisans with developmental disabilities

Interior of the Blue Umbrella Gift Shop in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

Walk into the main offices of the Arkansas Department of Human Services at 700 Main St. in downtown Little Rock and one of the first things you notice is a store.

It's called Blue Umbrella, and it occupies a small space enclosed in glass just to the left of the building's front doors.

It's got — deep breath — candles, rugs, mugs, paintings, pottery, postcards, lanyards (highly coveted by some of the DHS office drones), T-shirts, 'fridge magnets, ornaments, bowls made from melted vinyl records, there's a lot of stuff in here for such a cozy spot.

And it's all handmade by Arkansas artisans with developmental disabilities.

Oh, look. Here comes more.

Cynthia Gilbert is a resident at the Arkadelphia Human Development Center, where she makes candles, wax melts and other items sold at Blue Umbrella.

On this day before Thanksgiving, she has traveled to Little Rock with Jamia Walker, her rehabilitation instructor, bearing boxes of scented candles for the store, which is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.

"Happy," Gilbert says when asked how it makes her feel to create items to sell at Blue Umbrella.

The Christmasy-smelling red, cranberry-apple-marmalade-scented candles are her favorite, she says.

"She worked overtime Monday to make sure every last one of our candles was labeled so we could deliver them today," Walker says.

Gilbert and the other artisans whose handiwork is sold at the store aren't just making these things from the goodness of their hearts, by the way. They get a cut of the profits.

"I keep my money saved," she says.

So how did DHS get into the retail business?

Let's ask DHS Secretary Cindy Gillespie.

But first, let's talk about Blue Umbrella lanyards, which are made by 6-year-old Lila Morrow of Conway, who has Down Syndrome. A video of Lila making lanyards can be seen at blueumbrellaar.org.

"This is one of my summer lanyards. It has watermelons on it," Gillespie says in her second-floor office. "I have a black-and-gold one, I have a red-white-and-blue one. I need to get a Christmas lanyard."

Gillespie and Marci Manley, DHS deputy chief of communications, compare lanyards and talk briefly about other employees who have serious lanyard game.

"I have one like Pam's in my purse," Gillespie says. "I should probably switch to that because it's less summery looking."

There are also "manyards," Manley says, with designs more suitable for fellas.

The idea for Blue Umbrella came from the first DHS Fall Festival, which was held on Main Street in 2016. Items made by residents of the five statewide human development centers — Arkadelphia, Jonesboro, Conway, Booneville and Warren — were sold. DHS clients in other programs, like Easterseals Arkansas, made sale items, too.

"It was so much fun," Gillespie says. "A lot of the clients were there, and they were justifiably proud of the things they made and that people were buying them."

Why not have a store where they could sell their work year-round, Gillespie wondered. She started pestering Melissa Stone, director of DHS' Department of Developmental Service.

"I see Melissa once a week, and I would say, 'What about a store?'" Gillespie says.

In the meantime, the 2017 Fall Festival was another success.

"What we were seeing out in the human development centers was that the residents were getting excited about the festival," Gillespie says. "They would spend months getting ready, making things to be sold at the festival. Morale-wise, emotionally, it became a very big deal."

Stone and her team went to work, Gillespie says, and settled on putting the space in the main office.

"We were really going to do a store," Gillespie says.

There was a soft opening for DHS staff in December 2018, and the store opened officially Feb. 7.

"Melissa took this kernel of an idea and she actually created the store," Gillespie says.

Of course, there were all those retail, behind-the-scenes things to learn, like the system that reads bar codes, inventory procedures, credit card scanning, how to pay the artisans and how to keep up with taxes.

Erin Skrodenis spent 11 years as a manager at a big-box retailer. Now she manages Blue Umbrella.

"It's definitely a different scale," she says of the store's 230-some-odd square feet. "But the interesting thing is that, along with others, I'm helping to build this business up."

She is working with Department of Developmental Services business planner Shannon Roberts to streamline the store's operation, and they collaborate with the development centers on ideas for products to sell.

Walker says that a new product coming soon from Arkadelphia in time for cold weather and Christmas will be scented, pine-cone fire starters.

Helping Skrodenis in the store is employee Mederick Davis, a clerk who works Monday through Wednesday.

"The customers come in and I assist them in any way I can," says Davis, who is a Developmental Services client from Little Rock. "All of these items are made by individuals with disabilities. People come in and buy them and the money goes back to the individuals."

He mentions birdhouses for sale that were made by residents at the Jonesboro human development center and other items made at the Conway center.

Each product is unique, and the stories behind them are often as important as the products themselves.

"One of the things that I like to do is make that connection with the customer about the product," Skrodenis says. "We try to emphasize to them the person who made it, or where it came from. That really plays into whether or not they decide to buy it — not just that it appeals to them but where it comes from. Sometimes I don't have the specific name of who made it, but I have the story behind the product."

She points out a series of greeting cards made in Conway.

"Not only are they cute, but they have information about the artist on the back," she says.

And then there's the series of brightly colored works by prolific Conway artist Melanie Dickey.

"She has a really bold style of painting," Skrodenis says. "She also makes jewelry, and we have some of her Christmas jewelry. She does tie-dye, candy jars, wreaths ... she does a variety of products."

Small area rugs are made by hand at the Booneville center, she says.

"These are really unique. They have six very large wooden looms in Booneville, and you don't want to stand too close once those guys start using their weaving shuttle."

The Booneville items range from $6 for a place mat to $35 for a 72- or 75-inch rug.

"You get a great value," Skrodenis says.

The candles and wax melts made by Gilbert and others at Arkadelphia's human development center are the first Blue Umbrella-branded product in the store, but Skrodenis hopes there will be more.

"What we're building toward is for every HDC to have a specific, branded item that they make," she says.

Gillespie has seen those rugs being made in Booneville, from the cotton coming into the facility, to the finished product.

"The residents sort the cotton, dye the cotton," she says. "They weave the cotton into strands and then into rugs."

And the residents know that what they are making will hopefully find a customer in downtown Little Rock.

"They know there is a store that sells the things they make," Gillespie says. "They want to make sure that what they are making are things the public wants to buy. And they are very focused on making sure they have inventory for the store. That store is theirs, it is their avenue to reach out into the world and be a part of the world."

