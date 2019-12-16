New tariff plans put on hold, China says

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He accompanied by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, greets the media before a minister-level trade meetings at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

China said Sunday that it will suspend planned additional punitive tariffs on some U.S. products after "phase one" of a long-awaited trade deal was reached between the countries, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Also Sunday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said no date has been set for the U.S. and China to kick off "phase two" trade talks, contradicting a suggestion by President Donald Trump that negotiations would start right away.

For now, the two sides are focused on implementing the agreement reached on Friday, which is expected to be signed in January, Lighthizer said. The pact will see the U.S. reduce tariffs on imports from China. Beijing promises to significantly increase purchases of U.S. farm goods and adhere to new commitments on intellectual property, forced technology transfer and currency.

Trump tweeted Friday that the second phase of talks would start "immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election."

In an interview taped Saturday and broadcast Sunday on CBS News' Face the Nation, Lighthizer said "the second, phase two, is going to be determined also by how we implement phase one." The first part of the agreement will be implemented "right down to every detail," he said.

Lighthizer said of the deal reached so far: "It really is a remarkable agreement, but it's not going to solve all the problems."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htfQBbnGUyk]

Changing the U.S.-China trade paradigm "was always going to be in phases," Lighthizer said. "The question was, how big -- how big was the first phase going to be. This is going to take years. We're not going to resolve these differences very quickly."

China's announcement Sunday came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff increase on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half penalties that already were imposed.

"China hopes to work with the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect to properly address each other's core concerns and promote the stable development of Chinese-U.S. economic and trade relations," said a Cabinet statement.

Beijing had threatened to retaliate if the United States had gone ahead with imposing further tariffs on Sunday.

However, after both sides simultaneously announced on Friday that the first phase of a trade deal had been reached, Trump said the tariffs "will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal."

Citing a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, Xinhua said that the suspension covers the planned additional tariffs of either 5% or 10% on some imported U.S. products.

China will also continue the suspension of additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and automotive parts.

Beijing had planned to impose 25% duties on American-made autos on Sunday, which would have raised the total charge to 40%. Hardest hit were Germany's BMW AG and Daimler AG's Mercedes unit, which ship U.S.-made SUVs and other cars to China.

The phase one agreement leaves some tariffs, including a 25% tariff on $250 billion of Chinese imports, in place, while many of the remaining tariffs will be reduced to 7.5%.

Lighthizer said that under Friday's agreement, China committed to buy $40 billion of American farm products over the next two years. He said China also promised to end its long-standing practice of pressuring companies to hand over their technology as a condition of market access.

In a news briefing on Friday, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said the agreement "will serve the fundamental interests of the people of the two countries and the world, and is expected to bring positive influences on areas including economy, trade, investment and the financial market."

Information for this article was contributed by Ros Krasny of Bloomberg News; by staff members of The Associated Press; and by staff members of the Deutche-Press Agentur.

Photo by AP

Robert Lighthizer

A Section on 12/16/2019