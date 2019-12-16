NFL capsules

SEAHAWKS 30, PANTHERS 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores.

The Seahawks (11-3) wrapped up a postseason berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons with a Rams loss at Dallas. They also tied San Francisco for the NFC West lead.

It was the 100th regular season win for Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards, with 19-yard touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Chris Carson added a 16-yard TD run as the Seahawks built a 20-7 lead at halftime.

But Seattle had to hold on after nearly surrendering a 30-10 lead with 7:28 left in the game as Carolina (5-9) got two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey scored on a 15-yard run and Kyle Allen found Curtis Samuel for a 5-yard score to make it a one-possession game with 3:19 left. But the Seahawks overcame two holding penalties and Wilson connected on a 14-yard pass to Lockett on a third-and-11 to help the Seahawks run out the clock.

PACKERS 21, BEARS 13

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another in the 200th edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry.

With the victory, the Packers (11-3) clinched a playoff spot and swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener.

Green Bay now leads the all-time series 99-95-6. The Bears (7-7) saw their three-game win streak end.

The Packers improved to 19-5 against their NFC North rival with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Rodgers completed just 16 of 33 passes for a pedestrian 203 yards but did enough to secure the victory. The two-time MVP entered the day with a 103.2 career passer rating against the Bears, the highest in league history of quarterbacks with at least 250 passes against Chicago. He had a 78.2 rating on Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky completed his first five pass attempts for the Bears but for only 18 yards. Chicago's offense opened the game with three consecutive punts and a turnover on downs. Trubisky finished 28-of-53 passing for 321 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

PATRIOTS 34, BENGALS 13

CINCINNATI -- Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to move within one of the NFL career record, Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two interceptions 64 yards for a score, and the Patriots clinched a playoff berth.

A week that started with intrigue -- a Patriots crew videotaping the Bengals' sideline in Cleveland -- concluded with more New England history. The Patriots (11-3) have made the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons, extending their NFL record.

Brady had touchdown passes of 23 and 7 yards that left him with 538 for his career, one shy of Peyton Manning's record.

Thousands of Patriots fans filled Paul Brown Stadium and chanted Brady's name as the minutes ran off. Brady was 15 of 29 for 128 yards and a pair of sacks.

The Patriots broke a two-game losing streak with four interceptions in the second half.

Gilmore intercepted Andy Dalton twice in the third quarter, with his second pick-6 of the season putting New England in control. The Patriots pushed their league-leading interception total to 25. The Bengals (1-13) got a touchdown pass from Dalton that ended a streak of 20 consecutive games without reaching the end zone on their opening drive. All they managed the rest of the way was two field goals.

CHIEFS 23, BRONCOS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were on the receiving end of many of his biggest throws, as the AFC West champions romped to remain in the hunt for the No. 2 playoff seed and a potential first-round bye.

Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, helping the Chiefs (10-4) beat the Broncos for the ninth consecutive time. Denver (5-9) hasn't won in Kansas City since Sept. 17, 2015.

The Chiefs outscored their longtime division rival 53-9 this season.

Whether it was the snowy weather or the suddenly stout Chiefs defense, the Broncos were so inept offensively that Kelce had more yards receiving at the start of the fourth quarter than they had total offense (139 yards). Phillip Lindsay was bottled up on the ground, and former Missouri standout Drew Lock -- who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, Mo. -- spent most of the day seeing red jerseys bearing down on him. The rookie quarterback completed 18 of 40 passes for 208 yards and an interception in the end zone.

VIKINGS 39, CHARGERS 10

CARSON, Calif, -- Dan Bailey kicked four field goals and Ifeadi Odenigbo scored Minnesota's second defensive touchdown in three games.

Los Angeles led 10-9 midway through the second quarter before Minnesota scored 30 unanswered points. The Chargers (5-9), who have dropped four of their last five, committed seven turnovers, their most since having seven against the Giants in 1986. The seven turnovers resulted in 20 Minnesota points.

Mike Boone ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and a TD for the Vikings (10-4), who have won four of their last five to remain in possession of the NFC's last playoff spot.

Melvin Gordon fumbled twice and Philip Rivers threw three interceptions.

Los Angeles appeared to be in field goal range at the Vikings 26. But on second-and-2, Rivers fumbled when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter. Austin Ekeler recovered it at the 38 and tried to make a play but also fumbled. Odenigbo then scooped up the loose ball and went 56 yards for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 19-10 lead.

Boone, who had 49 yards on 13 attempts, had most of his carries in the second half after Dalvin Cook was injured. He had touchdown runs of 8 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

CARDINALS 38, BROWNS 24

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a score and the Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak.

Murray got the best of a much-anticipated showdown with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The two were teammates in college at Oklahoma and both won Heisman Trophies before being selected with the No. 1 overall picks by their respective teams in back-to-back years.

Murray completed 19 of 25 passes and also ran for 58 yards. Drake, acquired midseason in a trade with the Dolphins, ran for a season-high 137 yards and scored a touchdown in every quarter. He's the first Cardinals player to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since 1993.

Arizona pushed ahead 28-17 late in the third quarter when Drake scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run, one play after the Cardinals won a pivotal challenge. Cleveland's Damarious Randall was called for defensive pass interference after a review, reversing the no-call on the field.

Cleveland's Nick Chubb -- who came in as the NFL's leading rusher -- finished with 127 yards on the ground. Mayfield completed 30 of 43 passes for 247 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception.

JAGUARS 20, RAIDERS 16

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Gardner Minshew threw two TD passes to Chris Conley in the final 5:15 of the game and the Jaguars spoiled the final scheduled NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum.

The Raiders (6-8) broke out to a 16-3 lead and appeared comfortably ahead before falling apart in the closing minutes to put a damper on an already somber day in Oakland.

The Jaguars (5-9) drove 79 yards to draw within 16-13 on Minshew's 6-yard TD pass to Conley.

The Raiders tried to run out the clock and got a pair of first-down runs from Josh Jacobs and another from Derek Carr. But Carr was ruled out of bounds with 2:05 to play after sliding down, sparing the Jaguars from using a timeout.

Oakland then got a delay of game in the confusion and Tyrell Williams dropped a third-down pass. Daniel Carlson then missed a 50-yard field goal, only to get another chance after Parry Nickerson was called for running into the kicker.

Carlson missed again from 45 yards and the Jaguars took over at the 35 with 1:44 to go. Minshew moved them downfield and connected with Conley on the 4-yard score with 31 seconds left.

GIANTS 36, DOLPHINS 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning threw two touchdowns in what might have been his final home start for the Giants and New York snapped a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.

Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and scored two walk-in touchdowns and New York's much-maligned defense added a safety as the Giants (3-11) handed the Dolphins (3-11) their second loss in as many weeks at MetLife Stadium.

Manning, who lost his starting job to first-round draft pick Daniel Jones in Week 3 and got it back last week when the rookie sprained an ankle, threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Golden Tate in the second quarter. He threw a go-ahead 5-yarder to Darius Slayton on the opening series of the second half. Manning, 38, also threw three interceptions, two of which set up by field goals by Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose game slipped after taking a big hit on a third-quarter scramble, threw two touchdowns to DaVante Parker, the second one with the game out of reach.

BUCCANEERS 38, LIONS 17

DETROIT -- Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games.

Winston threw three touchdowns in the first half -- four overall -- and a career-high 458 yards one week after throwing for 456 yards.

The Buccaneers (7-7) have won four consecutive and five of six, but their surge started too late for them to get in the NFC playoff race.

Detroit (3-10-1) has dropped seven games in a row and 10 of 11, increasing the scrutiny of embattled coach Matt Patricia.

The Lions looked like they were still competing for their coach, and themselves, after falling behind 21-0 in the first half. Running back Wes Hills, signed Saturday, ran for a second TD early in the fourth quarter to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 24-17.

The comeback hopes ended with a thud.

Sean Murphy-Bunting returned an interception 70 yards for a score and a 14-point lead. Winston followed with his fourth TD pass, connecting with Breshad Perriman for a third time.

Sports on 12/16/2019