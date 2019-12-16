North Little Rock fills open school board seat

An Amboy resident and dyslexia tutor was selected Monday to fill an open school board in the North Little Rock School District.

The North Little Rock School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Lizbeth Huggins as the Zone 4 board representative. Huggins was the only candidate after someone withdrew their name Friday.

Huggins said she has been an education advocate for students with dyslexia for many years, but her two sons attended magnet schools in Little Rock. She said her youngest son is now a senior in high school allowing her to focus her efforts closer to home.

“I thought about running in the summer, but with me being so involved with the Little Rock school district and with nobody knowing who I was I didn’t think I could win a campaign,” she said. “Once I learned nobody had run for (the zone 4) position I decided to throw my hat in the ring.”

Huggins said she is thrilled the district recently adopted a new literacy curriculum and is hoping to provide students and teachers with the tools to improve the districts reading programs.

Taniesha Richardson-Wiley left the Zone 4 position in November, according to a news release from the district. She announced in October her intention to resign from the board. Richardson-Wiley said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

The newly appointed board member for Zone 4 will serve until November 2020.