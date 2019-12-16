Odom to make $1.2 million as Arkansas coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE — New University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom will make a salary of $1.2 million per year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned via a public records request.

Odom, a long-time friend of new UA Coach Sam Pittman, signed an offer letter presented by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on Saturday. Odom helped host prospective recruits on campus that day.

Odom, 43, compiled a 25-25 record in four seasons as head coach at his alma mater Missouri, including a 4-0 mark against the Razorbacks. His final game was a 24-14 win over Arkansas in Little Rock on Nov. 29.

The term of his agreement and buyout language was not included in the offer letter, and will be included in his formal employee agreement at a later date.

Odom was owed a buyout of $2.85 million by Missouri through 2024, a figure that will be offset by his salary at Arkansas.

John Chavis, who was Arkansas' defensive coordinator the past two seasons, made $1.5 million in 2019 and was set to receive a salary increase to $1.6 million next year.