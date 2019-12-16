Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Odom to make $1.2 million as Arkansas coordinator

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Missouri coach Barry Odom is shown during a game against Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Little Rock. ( Ben Goff)

FAYETTEVILLE — New University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom will make a salary of $1.2 million per year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned via a public records request.

Odom, a long-time friend of new UA Coach Sam Pittman, signed an offer letter presented by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on Saturday. Odom helped host prospective recruits on campus that day.

Odom, 43, compiled a 25-25 record in four seasons as head coach at his alma mater Missouri, including a 4-0 mark against the Razorbacks. His final game was a 24-14 win over Arkansas in Little Rock on Nov. 29.

The term of his agreement and buyout language was not included in the offer letter, and will be included in his formal employee agreement at a later date.

Odom was owed a buyout of $2.85 million by Missouri through 2024, a figure that will be offset by his salary at Arkansas.

John Chavis, who was Arkansas' defensive coordinator the past two seasons, made $1.5 million in 2019 and was set to receive a salary increase to $1.6 million next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT