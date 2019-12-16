Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Bumgarner lands 5-year deal

Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the 2014 World Series MVP still needed to pass a physical to complete the contract. Bumgarner pitched 11 seasons for the Giants but knew his time likely had ended. He bid farewell along with retiring Manager Bruce Bochy on the season's final day. The Giants said during the winter meetings this past week in San Diego they had remained in contact with representatives for the 30-year-old Bumgarner, who helped them win World Series titles in 2010, '12 and '14. The seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers also were among the clubs interested in signing the free agent. Bumgarner went 9-9 with a career-high 3.90 ERA in 34 starts last season. The lefty has been especially valuable in postseason play -- he is 4-0 with a memorable Game 7 save and an 0.25 ERA in World Series play, and has pitched two shutouts in NL wild-card games.

HORSE RACING

Pegasus to ban medication

The Pegasus World Cup races at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., next month will require horses to be medication-free on race day and will have substantially reduced purses from the previous three editions of the event. The Stronach Group, which operates Gulfstream, announced the significant changes Sunday. Entry fees, which had been as much as $1 million for past runnings of the Pegasus, will be waived. This year's purses will be $3 million for the Pegasus dirt race and $1 million for the Pegasus turf event. It's still lucrative -- just not as lucrative. The inaugural Pegasus in 2017 was then the world's richest race, offering a $12 million purse to owners who put up $1 million for a spot in the field. The purse went to $16 million in 2018. And last year, the turf race was added, so purses went to $9 million for the dirt race and $7 million on the grass. The moves come in response to some of the rising criticism the sport has faced over the past year -- particularly after 37 horses died at Santa Anita, another track operated by The Stronach Group, since last December. Those deaths have sparked at least two investigations in California, including one by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

BASKETBALL

Doncic suffers ankle sprain

Dallas guard Luka Doncic, the reigning rookie of the year, sprained his right ankle in the opening minutes of Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss to Miami, the first of five consecutive games for the Mavericks against the teams that entered Sunday with the five best records in the Eastern Conference. Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle said he didn't expect Doncic to play Monday in Milwaukee against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, although he stressed it wasn't a medical opinion. X-rays were negative. Carlisle said no more updates on Doncic would be available until Wednesday.

GOLF

Sabbatini/Tway win Shootout

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory in Naples, Fla. "Today it was mostly Rory," Tway said. "I was just kind of hanging out. He played unbelievable from hole six through 10. I think, birdied every hole, then an eagle after that. So, I was just trying to put it in play, so I can take the pressure off him, because he was hot today." Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club. Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62.

BOBSLEDING

Kripps adds to win total

Canada's Justin Kripps won a World Cup four-man bobsled race in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Sunday for the second consecutive day. Kripps and his team of Ryan Sommer, Ben Coakwell and Cameron Stones finished two runs in 1 minute, 49.45 seconds. It was Kripps' third consecutive win and fourth consecutive medal in four-man racing at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Germany got silver and bronze. Johannes Lochner drove to second place in 1:49.75 and Francesco Friedrich grabbed third in 1:49.78. The U.S. had two sleds in the top seven; Hunter Church drove to fifth and Codie Bascue, racing with a bad hamstring, was seventh.

SKIING

Vlhova wins parallel slalom

Petra Vlhova took advantage of Mikaela Shiffrin taking the day off to win a World Cup parallel slalom event on Sunday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Vlhova rallied from a slower start in the final to edge ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson by just 0.02 seconds at the line. They had filled the podium places behind Shiffrin in a traditional slalom two weeks ago at Killington, Vermont. The Slovakian racer's 10th career World Cup win was the first in a season where she shapes as the biggest rival to Shiffrin winning a fourth consecutive overall World Cup title. "I had some difficult times the last two weeks so this victory is really important," said Vlhova, who clutched her right hand in pain in the finish area. In the third-place race, Franziska Gritsch beat Meta Hrovat to take her first career podium finish.

BASEBALL

Indians trade Kluber to Rangers

CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber led by example and excellence in Cleveland. The Texas Rangers are hoping he can do the same for them.

The Indians traded the two-time Cy Young Award winner -- and their unquestioned ace -- over the past six seasons to the Rangers on Sunday, a blockbuster deal that could dramatically change both teams.

In exchange for the 33-year-old Kluber, Cleveland received outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase, a hard-throwing 21-year-old with huge potential.

The stoic and steady Kluber has been one of baseball's most dominant pitchers since 2014, when he went 18-9 and won his first Cy Young. He got his second in 2017, going 18-4 and leading the AL with a 2.25 ERA.

But his future with the money-conscious Indians grew more uncertain last season when the club managed to stay in the playoff chase until late September despite not having him after May 1.

Kluber broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive during a start at Miami and never made it back. He came close to returning to the Indians' rotation but suffered an oblique injury during a minor league rehab appearance that ended his comeback.

The Indians picked up his $17.5 million contract option for 2020 immediately after last season. His deal includes a club option for $18 million for 2021.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber went 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA over his nine seasons with the Indians. But beyond his impressive stats, Kluber showed Cleveland's young pitchers what it took to be a professional with his diligent training regimen and meticulous preparation for every start.

Before getting hurt last season, Kluber was struggling and there was growing concern a high number of innings and fastballs were beginning to have a cumulative effect on him. He pitched at least 203 innings in each of the previous five seasons while recording more than 200 strikeouts in each of those seasons as well.

The Indians believe the time is right to move Kluber. Cleveland has several young solid pitchers, including Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger, on its staff and have other big needs.

The blockbuster deal involving Kluber may not be the only one executed by the Indians this winter. The club could part ways with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has turned down multiyear contract offers from the Indians in the past.

Lindor is under Cleveland's control through 2021 season, but because the Indians won't be able to compete for him on the free-agent market, they may be forced to trade him to ensure they get something if he leaves.

Kluber's exit will be a tough sell for Indians fans, who have seen the club trade CC Sabathia and Cliff Lee -- also Cy Young winners -- in the past.

The 27-year-old DeShields should give Cleveland another outfield option and some speed. He hit .249 with 24 stolen bases for Texas last season.

Clase, too, has promise. He skipped the Triple-A level last season and made his big league debut with the Rangers in August, going 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA in mostly a relief role.

Texas went into this offseason wanting to bolster its rotation around returning All-Star left-hander Mike Minor and right-hander Lance Lynn, who combined for 30 wins last season while both throwing 208 1-3 innings. The Rangers have now added three new starters this month.

Before the deal for Kluber, who is from Coppell, Texas, about 25 miles from the new Rangers ballpark, the team had already signed free agent right-handers Jordan Lyles and Kyle Gibson to multiyear deals.

A $16 million, two-year deal was completed Friday with Lyles, a week after a $28 million, three-year contract for Gibson.

The Rangers are moving next season into a new $1.2 billion stadium, being built across the street from the ballpark they called home the past 26 seasons.

Texas went 78-84, then missed out on a pair of free-agent targets at the recent winter meetings, watching star pitcher Gerrit Cole and slugger Anthony Rendon sign with other teams.

Kluber gets a $1 million assignment bonus for getting traded.

Because he was dealt, his $18 million club option for 2021 would become guaranteed if he pitches 160 innings next year and is not on the injured list at the end of the season.

