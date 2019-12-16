Rogers teens get up-close look at city operations through Mayor's Youth Academy

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF • @NWABENGOFF Connor Gates (from left), a junior at Rogers High, Nick Cuccia, a senior at Rogers Heritage, David Jurado, a senior at Heritage, Soosie Alvarez, a junior at Arkansas Arts Academy, Ripley Abbott, a junior at Arkansas Arts Academy, and Marion Dunlap, a junior at Heritage, take a crack Wednesday at designing a city park during the monthly meeting of the Mayor's Youth Academy at Rogers City Hall. Go to nwaonline.com/photos to see more photos.

ROGERS -- Six high school students huddled around a conference room table Wednesday at City Hall, working to design a city park.

First they decided what amenities to include and how to arrange them on 75 undeveloped acres on Mount Hebron Road using a map of the property and to-scale cutouts of soccer fields, baseball fields, basketball courts and more.

Goals of Mayor’s Youth Academy • Educate community’s young adults about their hometown with the hope they will become active in their community and local government. • Provide students with knowledge and insight into their city government. • Give students the chance to interact with city officials on various civic activities and volunteer opportunities within the community. • Teach students how to interact in a work setting while maintaining a professional attitude. Source: Rogersar.gov

"We should definitely have a part designated for dogs," said Soosie Alvarez, a junior at the Arkansas Arts Academy.

"Let's build our dream park, and then just narrow it down," said Heritage High School senior David Jurado, trying to keep costs under control.

The activity was part of this month's meeting of the Mayor's Youth Academy, a program designed to give teens a firsthand look at various aspects of their city's government.

Once a month from October through April, the students meet for a few hours after school with staff from a different city department.

Fourteen students are enrolled in this year's program, all of whom are juniors or seniors at either Rogers High School, Heritage High School or Arkansas Arts Academy.

Mayor Greg Hines started the program in 2014, inspired by an experience he had as a student at Rogers High School.

The school at the time offered a Student Government Day, where students elected peers to shadow the mayor and other city department heads. His classmates elected Hines mayor, providing him the opportunity to shadow then-Mayor John Sampier for a day.

"I think it's our responsibility not just to inspire tomorrow's public officials, but to do our part as much as possible to create good citizens," Hines said.

Not all of the students enrolled in the program will pursue a public office or a city job, but the program gives them a good head start toward that end -- a behind-the-scenes look at city government they wouldn't otherwise get, he said.

It also tends to make the students advocates for the city, because they learn how and why the city makes some of its decisions, Hines said.

Of Northwest Arkansas' other three big cities, Springdale is the only one offering a similar program. The Springdale Youth Council began in 2017. The program runs August through December. Springdale is still making adjustments to its program, Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

"We think it's a very good program," Sprouse said. "Our main hope is it will result in some of our students wanting to be more involved in their community as they grow older. We've got to grow more young leaders."

Wednesday's meeting in Rogers covered parks and recreation. David Hook, facilities development manager, and Andrea Brinton, the Parks and Recreation Department's assistant director, led the session.

Hook and Brinton explained how voters approved a bond issue last year extending a 1% sales tax. Bond revenue provided $300 million for various city needs, including $41 million for parks and recreation. Some of that money is earmarked for a new park at the intersection of Mount Hebron and Garrett roads, which will be called Mount Hebron Park.

As the teens went about creating their park, Hook threw some information at them.

"The city of Rogers has the largest soccer participation in all of the state, and the second-largest softball in the state," he said. "And we are very short on all fields. We need practice fields. We need playing fields."

There was discussion of real grass versus artificial turf. The students picked soccer fields of various sizes, tennis courts, volleyball courts, an extensive trail, a parking lot, restrooms and picnic tables to fill the park.

Hook and Brinton then shared what the city has planned for the property. They pulled out a copy of the plan.

"It's interesting you kind of divided it in half with passive play, which is just the natural stuff, and then organized play areas. Because that's exactly the direction the Parks Commission decided to go," Hook told students. "It's pretty cool you all came up with that exact same thing."

Construction of Mount Hebron Park likely will begin in March and take 12-15 months, he said. The centerpiece is an inclusive playground and splash pad that will cost $1.7 million, he said.

"Wow, that's a lot," said one student.

The budget for the entire project is $14 million.

Students also tackled a redesign of Northwest Park on North 13th Street, the city's oldest sports field park, and one set to undergo a renovation with bond revenue.

Students in the academy program said they heard about it through their respective schools. They had to complete an application in which they were asked to explain their interest in the Youth Academy. They also had to describe one issue facing the city and how it could be fixed or changed.

Previous sessions this fall have covered water utilities and the Department of Community Development. Alvarez was impressed by what she saw at the Pollution Control Facility.

"People are flushing wipes down the toilet when you're supposed to be flushing only cheap toilet paper," she said. "And it messes up their machines."

Jurado said he has learned a lot through the program. The imminent construction of the parks was news to him, he said.

"It's interesting and amazing. Just being informed in general about all of this gives me a greater sense of pride in my community," Jurado said.

Marion Dunlap, a Heritage junior, said the Youth Academy has opened her eyes to a variety of careers available in her hometown.

"We're trying to figure out what we're going to do career-wise," Dunlap said. "There are a lot of jobs in our community. Like the pollution plant, there are a ton of engineering jobs out there. So it's a really good opportunity for high schoolers to see how many things you could do just in the city."

There are five more sessions, with the next one set for Jan. 8. It will cover the city's Finance Department. Additional sessions are scheduled at the District Court, Police Department and Fire Department.

NW News on 12/16/2019